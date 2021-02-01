Limit fried foods and browned foods





A review of 17 different studies of more than 560,000 people with 37,000 heart attacks and strokes found that those who suffered the most compared to those who ate the least amount of fried food per week for 10 years in a row. I found.

• A 28% increased risk of a major heart attack or stroke.

• 22% higher risk of heart disease

• A 37% increased risk of heart failure.

Every 4 ounces of fried food increased the risk of premature death (heart, January 19, 2021). This is consistent with previous studies of more than 150,000 US veterans showing that eating fried foods is associated with an increased risk of heart attack (Clinical nutrition, July 5, 2019). Another study of approximately 107,000 women aged 50 to 79 years followed for an average of 18 years, with fried chicken serving more than one serving per week having a 13% increased risk of death during the study, and fried chicken serving. I found that it was done. Seafood per week has a 7% increased risk of death (BMJ, January 23, 2019; 364: k5420). In this US study, Women’s Health InitiativeThe person who ate the most fried food also ate the least healthy meal. I ate a lot of vegetables, fruits, reduced whole grains, sugar-sweetened drinks, lean meats, processed meats, trans fats, and salt. They were also young, uneducated, easy to smoke, difficult to exercise, and prone to overweight and diabetes. The authors adjusted for these factors when calculating the mortality rate for those who ate more fried food compared to those who ate less fried food. Another study followed more than 75,000 healthy men and women for 6 to 13 years, with those who fried meat, fish, and chicken at high temperatures or cooked in flames (grilled, barbecue, roasted, roasted). I found that I ate more than once. For a week, I suffered a significant increase in diabetes (Diabetes treatment, March 12, 2018 and August 2017; 40 (8): 1041-1049). Eating french fries is also associated with premature death, heart attack, and an increased risk of some cancers (Clin Nutr American J, July 2017; 106 (1): 162-167). How hot cooked foods can hurt you

When cooked in water, the temperature cannot rise above the boiling point (212 ° F) and the sugar in the food combines with water to form the final product, which has not been shown to be harmful. .. On the other hand, when sugars and carbohydrates (sugar chains) are cooked with proteins and fats at high temperatures without water, the sugars bind to proteins and DNA to form chemicals called advanced glycation end products (AGEs). High-temperature cooking methods that do not use water include frying, baking, barbecuing, baking, baking, baking, and baking. Burning during cooking is a sign that AGEs are forming. AGEs have been shown to turn on and cause your immune system inflammation (((Curr Diabetes Rev, May 2008; 4 (2): 92-100; J Am Diet Association, June 2010; 110 (6): 911–16.e12), which prevents cells from responding to insulin, which can lead to diabetes or make it difficult to control existing diabetes (Diabetes treatment, January 2014; 37: 88-95). Many animal studies have shown that a diet high in AGE prevents cells from responding to insulin, raises blood sugar levels, raises insulin levels that can exacerbate diabetes, and limiting AGEs lowers blood sugar levels. It has been. AGEs also increase the risk of heart attack and cancer (Causes and management of cancer, 2012, 23: 405-420). How to reduce exposure to age

• Animal-derived foods high in fat and protein tend to form the most AGEs during cooking, thus reducing intake.

• Limit foods that are browned during the cooking process, such as fried foods, grills, roasts, roasts, toasts, and roasts.

• Whenever possible, use water-based cooking methods: steam, simmer, boil, boil, etc. Water prevents sugars from adhering to proteins and fats (J Am Diet Association, June 2010; 110 (6): 911-16). Stir-fried foods and stir-fried foods are counted as cooking methods using water because they have a high water content, a relatively low temperature, and are not browned.

• Eat a wide variety of vegetables, whole (unground) grains, and beans. These foods are usually cooked in water and are young.

• Include uncooked vegetables, fruits and nuts in your diet. Fresh fruits are less susceptible to diabetes, even with high sugar content (PLoS One, April 11, 2017). Dr. Gabe Milkin is a villager. For more information, please visit www.drmirkin.com.

