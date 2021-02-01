Brazilian patients are positive for two coronavirus variants at the same time

2 patients Brazil Tested positive for multiple strains of Coronavirus At the same time, even what is considered to be the world’s first double covid infection.

Researchers at the University of Fever found it after wiping 90 infected people in Rio Grande do Sul, southern Brazil.

One of the patients was tested positive for two Brazilian strains that evolved separately in different states, known as P.1 and P.2.

P.1 sounded an international alarm because it appeared to be somewhat resistant to the vaccine. As a result, the United Kingdom has banned all travel from South America.

Another patient was tested positive for the P.2 and B.1.91 strains that first appeared in Sweden at the same time, according to studies that have not yet been published in scientific journals or have been scrutinized by other scientists. I did.

Fernando Spilki, the lead researcher for the study, said he was afraid that coinfection would “generate combinations and generate new mutants more quickly.”

Dr. John McCaulejye, director of the Worldwide Influenza Center at the Francis Crick Institute in London, told MailOnline that it could simultaneously infect two strains that could develop the flu.

He warned that, although unlikely, it is also biologically possible for the two strains to interfere with each other and exchange the genetic code.

“It’s not important to raise one strain into the nostrils and another into the nostrils … but (risk) if they reach the back of the throat and then enter the same cells-the opportunity for this to happen. there is.”

Another senior scientist wishing to remain anonymous said Brazilian scientists could contaminate samples during the sequence, leading to false results.

Brazil is in the midst of Covid’s devastating second wave, with more than 1,000 deaths per day, the second highest death toll in the world. At least two variants have emerged there. Experts believe that such high levels of persistent infection are the cause, and several other variants are in circulation.

The photo above shows the spread of the B.1.1.28 strain, the parent of the Brazilian strain, causing great concern around the world.

And this is the spread of the B.1.91 line that first appeared in Sweden

Scientists said someone could be infected with two virus strains at the same time.Above is Covid-19 and its peplomer, used to invade cells

Two cases of superinfection were reported by Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil

Dr. Julian Tan, a professor of respiratory science at the University of Leicester, said it was “not uncommon” for two strains of the virus to infect the same person.

“It is quite possible that a child attending elementary school will be infected with one variant of Covid-19 and an older brother will be infected with another variant of Covid-19 going to junior high school-and both children will be infected with the virus. A home for infecting each other and their parents with both variants that they may bring in, “he told Mail Online.

What are the variants that are causing panic around the world? Kent variant Real name: B.1.1.7 When was it discovered? This variant was first discovered in southeast England and can be traced back to September 2020. What kind of mutation do you have? There are 23 mutations, some of which alter the shape of the outer peplomer.The main mutation is known as N501Y.. This seems to make it easier to attach to cells in the body, cause infections, and spread faster. Why are you worried? According to a British study, it is 50-70% more infectious than normal strains, making it difficult to control. Preliminary research has shown that it is about 30% more deadly than previous versions. How many people caught it in the UK? It is the dominant strain in the UK and accounts for the majority of new cases. Brazil variant Real name: P.1 When was it discovered? Four travelers arrived from Manaus, Brazil on January 2nd in Tokyo, Japan. What kind of mutation do you have? There are 17 mutations in P.1, three of which are particularly relevant to scientists. Like the Kent variant, N501Y A mutation that suggests that it is more infectious and perhaps more deadly. There is also a spike change named E484K, which scientists believe, may be related to the ability to evade parts of the immune system called antibodies. Researchers suspect this is true, as strains carrying this mutation have been shown to reinfect those who have captured and beaten older versions of Covid. Another important mutation in the variant, K417TAccording to British experts, it is possible to “probably escape some antibodies.” This mutation has not been well studied and its effects are still being studied. Why are you worried? There are many proven cases of catching this variant after defeating an older version of the virus. It strongly suggests that mutants can avoid innate immunity, and perhaps even vaccines. How many people caught it in the UK? It’s not. Public health officials and scientists have randomly sampled about one-tenth of coronavirus cases in the UK, and cases of this variant have not yet been reported, but this is a complete exclusion. Is not. South African variant Real name: B.1.351 When was it discovered? Nelson Mandela Bay in Eastern Cape, South Africa, in mid-December. What kind of mutation do you have? South African variants carry 21 mutations, including E484K and N501Y. Why are you worried? These two mutations are more infectious than older versions of Covid, suggesting an increased likelihood of antibody resistance. However, Sir Patrick Valence said there was no reason for South African and Brazilian stocks to dominate the UK. This is because South African and Brazilian stocks do not have an evolutionary advantage over the Kent stocks that are currently plagued by the country. How many people caught it in the UK? At least 77 British people are infected with this variant, but the number can be much higher, as PHE is testing only random positive samples.

Professor Lawrence Young, a virologist at the University of Warwick, said two strains of Covid-19 are unlikely to infect cells at the same time.

“When one virus invades, its cells are hijacked and it’s difficult for another virus to invade,” he told MailOnline.

He added that the changes in the virus were caused by random mutations. “It mutates at a very low rate, and many (that mutation) respond to the low pressure we put on it.”

He said it was through this mechanism that viral changes occurred and new strains were evolving, and there was no evidence that mutants emerged after exchanging genes between different viruses.

Professor Keith Neal, an infectious disease expert at the University of Nottingham, said that in high-infection cases, “two different viruses can be picked up at the same time.”

But he warned that if there is a predominant stock like the Kent version in most of Britain, people are likely to catch it.

Covid-19 has evolved using mutations during a pandemic. Mutations are triggered when the virus makes a mistake while making a copy of itself.

One example is the change in N501Y, which makes the virus more infectious. This occurred separately in the Kent, South African, and Brazilian variants.

The variant raised the fear that the virus could mutate to evade the immunity caused by the vaccine, based on the original morphology identified in Wuhan, China.

However, studies show that these strains appear to reduce current vaccine yields, but jabs are sufficient to kill mutants.

Nonetheless, vaccine developers are already working on booster shots to ensure that they are “out of the box” when mutants that can dodge jab immunity emerge. ..

Samples from patients were sequenced in the lab to see if the patients were infected with the virus, and the results were published as a preprint. That is, it has not been checked by other scientists.

It comes from the fact that health directors have begun door-to-door sales in parts of the UK today after 11 people have been tested positive for a South African virus variant that has no travel links, and tensions on the community. It suggests that it is spreading.

In a desperate attempt to track down a mutant virus that experts fear could interfere with current vaccine harvests, health officials walked Sally, Walsall, West Midlands, London, Kent. Visit some homes in Hertfordshire, Lancashire.

As part of a huge surveillance program, more than 80,000 people over the age of 16 will be targeted and residents will be required to be tested, with or without symptoms. Local health care workers make door-to-door visits, as do police officers, firefighters, and council workers.

In addition to knocking on the door and asking the resident to take the test, additional mobile swab units are deployed in all eight zip codes and the resident orders a home test kit online for himself to do. You will be able to do it.

The UK Public Health Service has already discovered 105 cases of South African “B.1.351” variants since December 22, among which the virus has been attacked but has no international history, at least. Eleven people are scattered in eight areas. Travel.

Health Minister Matt Hancock said “enhanced contact tracking” was undertaken to isolate close contact with 11 patients. Currently, there is no evidence that this variant causes more serious illness, and early studies suggest that the current jab harvest is sufficient to prevent it.

