Nursing home workers reluctant to get the COVID vaccine, according to a CDC survey

Nursing home residents and their caregivers are considered a top priority for COVID-19 vaccination, but only 38% of nursing home staff accepted shots when provided. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was revealed on Monday.

There have been weeks of case reports of nursing home staff refusing vaccination offers, These are the first national level numbers..

“These findings show that there is much work to be done to build confidence and really understand the vaccination barriers in this population,” said the lead author of the study and a member of the CDC Vaccine Task Force. Said Dr. Radhika Gharpure.

Cited report Previous polling data To suggest why employees are refusing the vaccine.

Many have expressed concern about the side effects of the vaccine. Others said they did not want to receive the first vaccine approved in December. Some said they did not trust the government or referred to false allegations about shooting.

According to Garpure, some people may not have been vaccinated because they were not working when the shots were distributed, or because they worked at multiple institutions and only one was counted.

Meanwhile, according to a new report surveying vaccination rates at more than 11,000 care facilities nationwide from December 18th to January 17th, residents are far more likely to accept the vaccine,78 % Have received at least one vaccination.

Dr. Ruth Link-Gelles, co-author of the report and leader of the CDC’s pharmacy partnership, said additional doses of the vaccine have been returned to the state, but there are no national-level figures to determine the amount returned. Long-term care program.

The Trump administration has launched a pharmacy partnership between drugstore chain CVS and Walgreens. They visited all participating nursing homes three times, vaccinated as many people as possible the first two times, and agreed to provide the required dose for the second time.

Vaccines are provided free of charge by the pharmacy claiming a private insurance company and charging Medicaid and Medicare for administrative fees.

According to Link Geres, more staff have signed up for the shot on the second and third visits, suggesting that hesitation may have been at least somewhat weakened.

It matches the experience of drugstore chains.

“Generally speaking, the second visit has increased staff support,” said Mike DeAngelis, senior director of corporate communications at CVS.

The lack of information about vaccines may explain some of the hesitation, the report said.

The Trump administration has promised to launch a public relations campaign on vaccines for months, but it never happened.

A “toolkit” dedicated to nursing homes became available at the end of last year, and vaccinations became available at about the same time. The Medicare & Medicaid Service Center and private groups have also launched communication initiatives.

Link-Gelles said he wants more people to get the vaccine because he understands that the vaccine is new and thinks it works for others.

“It’s not just this group that’s hesitating, it’s a problem across the country,” she said. “Other data show that people are becoming more comfortable as people become more accustomed to vaccines … obviously less serious adverse events. This population hopefully makes a difference. There is none.”

Institutions that have done more to educate their staff about the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine appear to be receiving more health care workers.

Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville, Tennessee, said his hospital spent an extraordinary amount of time providing information to staff, both in groups and one-on-one. ..

He said it was worth it, from nearly two-thirds hesitating at the end of last year to 75% who agreed to vaccinate earlier this year because they “moved the needle” in the staff’s opinion. ..

Now he said they are reaching out to those who are still hesitant to “the people of our faculty who look like them” in order to try a more personal approach.

Of particular concern are false rumors that vaccines can affect fertility. “Boulder Dash,” Schaffner said with that idea. “The nonsense there is amazing.”

More:Do pregnant women need to be vaccinated with COVID-19? So far, Dr. Anthony Fauci has stated that there are “no danger signals” in the safety data.

According to Schaffner, fertility concerns have no biological relevance. Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, which use a technique called messenger RNA, do not enter the cell’s nucleus and therefore cannot affect the cell’s genetic code.

“As soon as this messenger RNA conveys a message, it collapses and the body removes it, so it doesn’t stay in the body,” he said.

In response to rumors that vaccines interfere with fertility, Schaffner said hundreds of vaccine trials that were asked not to get pregnant during volunteering actually became pregnant.

“Therefore, obviously, even if vaccinated, you can get pregnant,” he said, saying that pregnant women infected with COVID-19 are more susceptible to serious illness.

However, it is important to respect the concerns of those who are hesitant to get vaccinated.He and other experts emphasized listening to them and addressing their concerns with real information.

With 139 hospitals and more than 1,000 care sites in 21 states, Common Spirit Health states that about 80% of its staff have already been or are likely to be vaccinated.

Sanford acknowledges the high acceptance rate of her organization for surveys conducted to understand the hesitation and efforts to educate staff. “No matter how good your education and communication is, sometimes you need to repeat yourself,” she said.

According to Sanford, the company’s leaders have posted pictures of themselves being vaccinated and initially “waited” for how other vaccinated people are beginning to change their minds. Many people said, “I want to see it.”

Most healthcare facilities, including nursing homes, do not require staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19, but strongly recommend vaccination against COVID-19 and now generally exceed 90% of influenza vaccinations. I want to reach the level.

Jamie Smith, the organization’s chief infection control officer, said that about 42% of Ballad Health workers servicing 29 counties in northeastern Tennessee, southwestern Virginia, and northwestern North Carolina. He said he signed up for the shot first. However, as of last Monday, 56% of the network’s healthcare team received the first dose.

“That’s what we expected. We just waited, saw how the process went, and knew that there were people who just wanted to talk to their colleagues. National stats. Listening to and talking to the person working next door about how they felt about vaccination is another.

For many, vaccination is surprisingly emotional, and it also applies to staff who are injecting their colleagues.

“For a long time we have dealt with extreme illnesses. Being able to get vaccinated was such a healing process. People just cry,” Swift said.

She saw a real change in attitude after the first few of the units were vaccinated.

“These are front-line healthcare professionals and face battles that not everyone sees every day. It’s just a sense of relief and hope, and when someone is vaccinated, the unit Energize the whole. “

Elderly Housing with Care Doctor and Elderly Housing with Care Doctor Kathleen Unlaw helped conduct a survey of front-line healthcare professionals throughout Indiana on behalf of the State Department in November.

According to her study, cited in a new CDC report, 45% of more than 8,200 healthcare workers consider vaccination shortly after vaccination becomes available, and another 44% will be vaccinated in the future. I found that I was willing to consider.

She wants higher vaccination rates, but Unro said she was encouraged by those numbers. Some people want to wait until they see someone else, especially a trusted person, safely vaccinated.

“OK,” said Unro. “If they need to take some time to see it, I think it makes sense.”

Mr Anro said her Indiana nursing home facility faced many challenges last year to deal with a pandemic.

But now, 70% of the staff are vaccinated, and she hopes that tenacity, a solid message, and helping people overcome fear and speak will bring most of the rest.

“Vaccines provide us with hope and a way out,” Unroe said. “So I think we’ll get there.”

Elizabeth Wise contributed to this report.

Contact Karen Weintraub at [email protected]

Health and patient safety coverage at USA TODAY was partially made possible by grants from the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation and Competition for Healthcare. The Masimo Foundation does not provide editorial input.