One in five adults over the age of 65 received at least one COVID-19 vaccination

Madison, Wisconsin (WBAY) – Wisconsin reported less than 2,000 new cases of coronavirus for the 10th consecutive day. It was much less on Monday. The state states that of the 3,820 results, less than 20% (19.63%) were positive. This is the result of only 750 cases, and the total number of non-holiday days is the lowest since September 8 (the state had 632 positive tests on December 26).

We had to go back to June 1st to find a day when the state received few test results. These results are based on those who are tested for the first time or who are positive for the first time, but now more than half of the state’s population is tested at least once. With this measurement, the state recorded an average of 1,321 new cases per day over the past seven days. This is the lowest 7-day average since September 15th (states also People we have been tested many times, And according to that scale, the DHS says Sunday’s 7-day average positive rate was 5.4%. This calculation is delayed by one day as it is based on preliminary figures, including further negative tests under consideration. )

The DHS also had only one death toll from COVID-19 in Kinosha County, with 5,897 deaths. This was the third time in 30 days that the state reported only one death. However, the 7-day average remained almost unchanged. Over the past week, 29 to 28 deaths have fallen per day. Mortality remained stable in 1.09% of all known cases.

New cases have been identified in 55 of the 72 counties in Wisconsin. Later in this article, you can see the total number of cases and deaths by county.

vaccination

Over the weekend, the state reached two milestones. 500,000 doses of vaccine were given and 100,000 people completed vaccination. The state is currently passing 550,000 doses and has reported a total of 551,963 “fires in the arm” since mid-December (7,729 more than Sunday’s report). This includes 101,551 people who received the required two doses. This is 332 more than Sunday’s report. These numbers are tentative for the vaccinated person’s report to come in and may include shots given in the last 1-3 days.

In the last two weeks, Wisconsin has made great strides in immunizing people over the age of 65. According to the DHS, 20.1% of Wisconsin’s elderly population received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, well beyond any other age group.

Age group Taken at least once % Of that age group 16-17 568 0.4% 18-24 21,065 3.8% 25-34 55,059 7.5% 35-44 62,139 8.8% 45-54 59,451 7.3% 55-64 64,800 8.3% 65 years of age or older 177,821 20.1%

Action 2 News has compiled a guide to vaccination clinics and health agencies that distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to people over the age of 65. click here Where to register, phone number, website.

Hospitalization

According to the Department of Health Services, 39 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the lowest number of new hospitalizations since December 26th. This reduced the average 7-day hospital stay from 87 to 84 times per day. Over the past year, a total of 24,337 people have been admitted to the hospital with COVID-19. This represents 4.48% of all cases.

The first case of COVID-19 in Wisconsin was diagnosed on February 5, 2020, a week before this Friday. to date:

3,053,835 people are tested for coronavirus (this is about 52.5% of the state’s population)

2,510,670 test negative

543,165 test positive

5,897 people (1.09%) who tested positive died

518,801 positive cases (95.5%) recovered

18,278 positive cases (3.4%) are still active

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported on Sunday that there were 697 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, including 168 in the intensive care unit. The numbers will be updated later on Monday afternoon.

The Fox Valley Hospital area is treating 53 COVID-19 patients, 10 of whom were in the ICU.

Hospitals in the northeast region were treating 74 COVID-19 patients, including 21 in the ICU.

Day-to-day changes in hospitalization take into account deaths, discharges, and new hospitalizations.

Hospital preparation

Regarding hospital readiness, WHA has 297 ICU beds (20.25%) and 2,451 (21.93%) of all medical beds (ICU, intermediate care, medical surgery and negative flow isolation) in 134 hospitals in the state. Reported that it is open.

Thirteen hospitals in Fox Valley have 11 ICU beds (10.57%) in them, with a total of 107 medical beds (12.54%) open in eight counties providing services.

Ten hospitals in the northeast region had 52 ICU beds (25.12%) and 285 (29.81%) of all medical beds for patients in 7 counties.

These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19. The ability to fill a bed depends on whether the hospital has enough staff for the patient in the bed, such as doctors, nurses, food service, etc. Use the term.

No patients were receiving hospital overflow or outpatient Bamlanivimab infusion therapy on Monday at an alternative medicine facility in Fair Park, State.

Monday county number (Counties with new cases or deaths bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,510 (+6) (11 people died)

Ashland – 1,148 (+2) (16 people died)

Baron – 5,134 cases (71 dead)

Bayfield-1,036 cases (+1) (18 people died)

Brown – 29,328 cases (+4) (197 people died)

Buffalo – 1,270 cases (+4) (7 people died)

Burnett – 1,107 (+4) (23 people died)

Calmette – 5,259 (+8) (39 people died)

Chippewa – 6,833 (+11) (80 people died)

Clark – 3,103 (56 dead)

Colombia – 4,847 (+6) (44 people died)

Crawford – 1,639 cases (16 dead)

Dane – 38,020 (+71) (251 people died)

Dodge – 11,164 cases (+5) (147 people died)

Doors – 2,354 (18 dead)

Douglas – 3,563 (+11) (18 people died)

Dan – 4,067 (+13) (26 people died)

Eau Claire-10,583 cells (+29) (98 people died)

Florence-426 cases (12 dead)

Fondolac-11,544 square (+14) (84 people died)

Forest-911 cases (22 people died)

Grants – 4,512 (+12) (79 people died)

Green – 2,737 cases (+8) (13 people died)

Green Lake-1,491 cases (15 deaths)

Iowa-1,799 (+9) (9 people died)

Iron-476 cases (19 dead)

Jackson-2,548 cases (22 dead)

Jefferson – 7,587 (+35) (71 people died)

Juneau-2,886 (+3) (17 people died)

Kenosha – 14,255 (+16) (271 dead) (+1)

Kewanee – 2,352 cases (26 deaths)

Lacrosse-11,753 units (+25) (73 people died)

Lafayette-1,377 cases (7 deaths)

Rungrade-1,891 cases (+1) (31 people died)

Lincoln – 2,807 (+2) (55 people died)

Manitowoc – 6,951 (+12) (60 people died)

Marathon – 13,313 (+7) (169 people died)

Marinette-3,904 cases (60 deaths)

Marquette – 1,270 cases (+1) (21 people died)

Menominee-783 cases (11 dead)

Milwaukee – 95,078 (+132) (1,136 people died)

Monroe – 4,094 (+8) (30 people died)

Oconto – 4,160 cases (+8) (47 people died)

Oneida-3,207 (+10) (57 people died)

Outergami – 18,440 (+36) (181 people died)

Ozoky – 7,349 (+4) (72 people died)

Pepin – 777 (7 people died)

Earrings – 3,326 cases (+6) (33 people died)

Pork – 3,605 cases (+16) (42 people died)

Portage – 6,165 cases (59 dead)

Price – 1,105 cases (+2) (7 people died)

Racine – 19,835 cases (+22) (299 people died)

Richland-1,230 (+2) (13 people died)

Lock – 13,793 cases (+16) (144 people died)

Rusk-1,228 cases (15 deaths)

Sauk – 5,089 (+15) (36 people died)

Sawyer-1,417 (+1) (17 people died)

Shawano – 4,507 (+2) (69 people died)

Sheboygan – 12,463 (+10) (114 people died)

St. Croix – 6,140 cases (+10) (41 people died)

Taylor-1,758 (+1) (20 people died)

Tren Piro – 3,279 (+6) (36 people died)

Vernon – 1,738 (+3) (34 people died)

Vilas-1,964 (+7) (32 people died)

Walworth – 8,590 cases (118 dead)

Washburn – 1,235 cases (+2) (18 people died)

Washington – 13,286 (+7) (123 people died)

Walkisha – 39,121 (+71) (446 people died)

Waupaca – 4,626 (+8) (107 people died)

Waushala – 2,044 cases (25 dead)

Winnebago – 16,552 cases (+13) (169 people died)

Wood – 6,426 cases (+12) (67 people died)

Upper Peninsula of Michigan (including Saturday-Monday) **

Algiers-272 cases (1 dead)

Baraga-487 cases (31 dead)

Chippewa-697 cases (+2) (20 people died)

Delta – 2,615 (63 dead)

Dickinson-2,096 (+1) (55 people died)

Goggy Big-856 (+7) (17 people died)

Houghton – 1,995 (+4) (32 dead) (+1)

Iron – 852 (+1) (39 dead) (+1)

Key Winnow – 105 cases (1 dead)

Loose – 130

Mackinac-278 (+1) (3 people died)

Marquette-3,407 (+6) (53 people died)

Menominee-1,592 cases (33 people died)

Ontonagon – 335 cases (+4) (17 people died)

School Craft-226 cases (4 dead)

* Cases and deaths are from the Daily DHS COVID-19 Report and may differ from your local health department number. DHS reports cases from all health departments within the county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal, and county health departments. The county website may not. Also, while the public health department updates the data at different times, DHS freezes the numbers received at the same time each day to produce an afternoon report.

DHS reports deaths due to COVID-19, or deaths for which COVID-19 contributed to death. Most people who are seriously affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses and conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and obesity, and are at increased risk of dying from COVID-19. Without their infection, they would have lived longer. The state may correct the number of cases and deaths after further consideration, such as the victim’s residence, duplicate records, or correction of test results.Details can be found at DHS website And FAQ..

** Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday figures include updates after Saturday’s reporting deadline.

COVID-19 Trace App

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 trace app “Wisconsin Exposure Notification” Available For iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhone. Android apps are available at Google play.. If the two phones with the app (and perhaps their owners) are close enough, they will anonymously share a string of random numbers over Bluetooth for long enough. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, you will receive a code to enter into the app. If your smartphones “ping” each other in the last 14 days, you will receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect any personal or location information, so we don’t know who or where it came from, but we’ll let you know when the exposure may have occurred so we can isolate it for the right amount of time.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19.

Fever of 100.4 or more

cough

Dyspnea

cold

Repeated shaking with chills

muscle pain

headache

sore throat

New loss of taste and smell

Prevention

Coronavirus is a new or “new” virus. No one has innate immunity to it.

Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. According to the CDC, older people and people with underlying illnesses (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered to be at high risk. Preventive measures are also needed around people with a well-developed or weakened immune system.

To prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least 6 feet away from others

Avoid close contact with sick or sick people

Stay home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, meetings, play dates and unnecessary appointments

Copyright 2021 WBAY. all rights reserved.