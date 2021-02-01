South African Coronavirus Variants: Answer All Questions

The new, interesting coronavirus variant, known as B.1.351, first detected in South Africa, has already spread to more than 30 countries. Experts are particularly wary of this variant as it may “escape” protection from current vaccines. That is, the vaccine may not be able to prevent people from becoming infected with COVID-19. Here’s what you need to know about the new variant:

what is that?

According to a study by South African researchers posted on the preprint site, the B.1.351 variant is a strain of coronavirus with eight characteristic mutations in the virus’s peplomer, which binds to human cells. It is a structure that enables infection. medRxiv December 2020.

Where did it come from?

This subspecies was first detected in Nelson Mandelabay, South Africa in early October 2020. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.. It took off rapidly and within a few weeks it was the dominant stock in parts of the country. Currently, South African officials have found mutations in more than 90% of samples from sequenced COVID-19 patients. According to the Washington Post..

“It’s amazing and scary how quickly it became dominant,” said Dr. Richard Lessells, an infectious disease expert at the University of KwaZulu-Natal in Durban, South Africa.

In addition, this variant is currently emerging in at least 32 countries. And many countries, including the United States, have banned travel from South Africa, the Post reported.

Are you in America?

Yes, the first two cases of B.1.351 were reported in the United States on Thursday, South Carolina (January 28). South Carolina Health and Environment Administration.. The two cases did not appear to be related, and neither case had a history of recent trips. This suggests that variants are spreading throughout the community.

Is it more contagious?

Studies have shown that this variant appears to spread more easily and is about 50% more contagious than early strains of coronavirus. This is worrisome because the more people infected with the virus, the more people will be hospitalized or die of illness.

Is the vaccine effective against South African variants?

Even more alarming is the discovery that current COVID-19 vaccines may not work well for this mutant.

Johnson & Johnson released new data on COVID-19 vaccine candidates on Friday (January 29). This shows that the vaccine is 72% effective in the United States and only 57% effective in South Africa, where the new variant predominates. Live Science previously reported..

In addition, another vaccine maker, Novavax, released early results on Thursday (January 28), where the vaccine was nearly 85% effective against so-called British variants, while South African variants. It was shown that it was only 50% effective in preventing infection by. Nature reported..

This diminished effectiveness may also appear in other vaccines.

A recent study of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which examined blood samples from vaccinated people, found that levels of antibodies produced in response to South African variants were produced in response to other variants. It turned out to be one sixth of the level.According to the stock the scientist..

Despite this reduction, vaccines are still expected to provide some protection against mutants. The company said in a statement..

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said at a press conference Wednesday (January) that “reducing the effectiveness of vaccine-induced antibodies to a fraction may still be well within protection. There is. ” 27).

Nevertheless, Moderna said he had begun work on “booster” vaccination against South African variants with great care. It may be added to the double dose series of existing vaccines.

How is it different from the British variant?

The UK subspecies coronavirus subspecies was first detected in the UK in September 2020. Live Science previously reported.. Both South African and British variants appear to be more contagious than other strains. And the variants share some of the same mutations in the peplomer.

However, the South African variant has a mutation called E484K, which is not found in the British variant. This mutation may be responsible for the ability of South African variants to partially evade the vaccine.According to, mutations are thought to reduce the ability of certain antibodies to neutralize or inactivate the virus. Newsweek..

Although there is early evidence that British variants can be more deadly than other variants, Live Science previously reportedBut so far, there is no evidence that South African variants are more deadly.

If I’m already infected with the coronavirus, are the South African variants immune?

It may not be. The E484K mutation may also reduce the ability of antibodies from natural COVID-19 infection to neutralize the virus.

In a Novavax trial in South Africa, many people were re-infected with a South African variant after being infected with the virus early in the pandemic.

In a study of 44 South Africans infected with COVID-19 early in the pandemic, more than 90% showed weakened immunity to new variants when researchers tested their blood, nearly half. There was no protection against blood.To USA Today..

Originally published Live science..