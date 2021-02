Editorial: Alabama Physicians Face Head-on Challenges During Vaccine Deployment-Greenville Proponents

Posted by: John Meigs, Jr., MD, President – ​​Medical Association of the State of Alabama Due to the seemingly slow deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine, doctors are beginning to hear a lot of concern from patients. Not surprisingly, Alabama people are enthusiastic about vaccination every day. Physicians were among the first tier of vaccinated people and were honored to remain the largest supporters of patients vaccinated against the coronavirus. In addition to problems such as staff shortages, the major obstacles we face are weekly warnings about when our clinics and hospitals are increasing vaccines and exactly how many they will receive. The fact is that. Even the Alabama Public Health Service (ADPH) has no entry into the assigned quantity and is usually notified within 24 hours of the vaccine being shipped. This makes it very difficult to set up vaccination and follow-up appointments. It’s fascinating, but it doesn’t always make sense to compare Alabama’s reaction to the surrounding states. The number of COVID-19 vaccines assigned to Alabama is based on our population and is not determined by the amount of vaccine available in the state. The number of doses remaining from the previous allocation does not affect the number of doses the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) allows for Alabama. Alabama is still struggling to understand the logistics of vaccine distribution and allocation, but there are some things doctors want to know about the process. The federal government determines the amount of vaccine assigned to the state.

There is a shortage of vaccines available in Alabama.

Currently, the vaccine covers 326,000 healthcare providers, nursing home residents, law enforcement officers, firefighters, and 350,000 people over the age of 75.

The average weekly initial dose of vaccine to Alabama is approximately 50,000-60,000. It will take time for the COVID-19 vaccine to spread. We are anxious for the vaccine to be available to all Alabama people, but doctors also want to encourage you to wait until you are in the right layer. As of January 28, Alabama is vaccinating healthcare professionals, caregiver residents and staff, first-time responders, and individuals over the age of 75. We know that vaccines are the best way to delay this pandemic, immunize a sufficient number of people, and prevent the virus from spreading easily. However, for now, you still need to wear a mask and keep a physical distance after being vaccinated. We want to protect people from the most deadly illnesses. If all of us work together, we will be much closer to returning life to normal.

