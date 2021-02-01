Many Latino Americans are hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccineExBulletin

Switch captions Day Singalcia Day Singalcia

For Deicin Garcia, distrust of the healthcare system dates back to 15 years ago when she arrived from Mexico as an undocumented teenager. She and her family came to pick up cigarettes at the ranch, about a 30-minute drive north of Hartford, Connecticut.

“When I started working in the tobacco field, we rarely went to the doctor. I don’t think anyone talked about health insurance,” Garcia said in Spanish.

After Garcia’s father was deported, she left the tobacco ranch and secured a permanent position. She uses the GED to train her to become a community health worker and help her new mother learn about the benefits of breastfeeding. Garcia has recently been infected with COVID-19, but I’m not convinced that vaccination is a good idea.

“That’s a difficult question, and I’m worried that I’ll have a negative reaction to the vaccine,” she said.

New Kaiser Family Foundation Poll It was found that the general willingness to be vaccinated against COVID-19 has increased since December. However, there is still hesitation, especially among blacks and Latino Americans. Garcia isn’t the only one skeptical. Studies show that more than half of Latin adults are not in a hurry to vaccinate.

Liani Arroyo, head of community health at Hartford, said many residents like Garcia are worried about how quickly the vaccine will be developed and what long-term consequences it will have. Is called. Arroyo says there is a historical reason that many Latinos are also skeptical. She recalls the Tuskiggy experiment, which allowed researchers to study syphilis in the mid-20th century because black men were not treated for syphilis.

“In the Latin community, things happened that weren’t always discussed,” Arroyo said.

Arroyo refers to an experiment conducted by the U.S. Public Health Service using sex workers in the 1940s. Exposing prisoners in a Guatemalan prison With sexually transmitted diseases.Or in the 1950s, women in Puerto Rico in the low-income community Given experimental contraceptives Without being said to be part of a clinical trial.

According to Arroyo, her department also recognizes that some people do not want to share their personal information with the federal government.

“For us, if someone is undocumented and uneasy about putting all the information in this database, we’ll help you put only the information you absolutely need,” Arroyo said. Told.

Another concern is that in Connecticut, Latino American health insurance is available, even though anyone can get the COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of immigrant status or whether they have insurance. There is no such thing.

Arroyo recently conducted a focus group where half of the participants were Latino Americans.

“Community members want to hear from doctors. They want to hear from healthcare professionals,” she said. “So they want to hear from individuals in their community who are looking at them. They are also very clear. They want to see politicians vaccinated. If safe, politicians should also roll up their sleeves and get it, shooting their arms. “

Dr. Jorge Moreno is an internist and associate professor at Yale University School of Medicine.To build trust, he YouTube video Explain his experience of getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

“There was little information available in Spanish, and little information from Hispanic providers who could speak a language that could give them experience with vaccines,” Moreno said.

Returning to her home, Garcia is still recovering from COVID-19 and is remotely supporting her breastfeeding mother. Some ask her thoughts on vaccines.

“The truth is, when I’m asked about vaccines, I share information, but not my own views,” Garcia said. “If my job needs it, I’ll get it so I can continue to help my mom, but I don’t want it yet.”

Her own view is consistent with 9% of Latin Americans in the United States saying they will only be vaccinated when their job requires it.