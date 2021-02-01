Riverside County reports 3,962 new COVID-19 cases, 90 deaths over the weekend





Health officials in Riverside County reported 3,962 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend on Monday. The county’s death toll has increased, with 90 new deaths reported since Friday. According to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, the county has identified 275,872 cases since the first cases were reported within the border. As of the Monday update, the number of virus-related deaths in Riverside County has increased to 3,171. Riverside County, home to about 2.5 million people, is California’s fourth most populous county. It continues to record the third highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state, after San Bernardino (second highest) and Los Angeles County. Riverside County has the second highest number of deaths in the state. The county only reports the death for any reason after the death certificate has been submitted and recorded. Riverside County: In numbers Currently infected (number: As of Monday, the number of known active cases throughout the county was 57,824. According to county executives, active counts are derived by subtracting death and recovery from the total of current cases. Recovery: According to the county, 214,877 people have recovered as of Monday, accounting for about 78% of all cases confirmed in the area. Hospitalization: Coronavirus hospitalizations declined on Monday, with 979 COVID-19 cases reported at Riverside County hospitals, according to county public health officials. That’s 149 fewer patients than Friday. Of these, 268 are being treated in the intensive care unit-22 less than on Friday. Coachella Valley: Past Cases Health officials on Monday reported 602 new cases, 20 additional virus-related deaths, and 1,843 new recovery in the Coachella Valley since Friday. The breakdown of the city and community is as follows. The numbers in parentheses are increasing over the weekend. Cathedral City: 6,590 cases (+92), 85 deaths (+1), 5,266 recovery

Coachella: 7,533 cases (+74), 72 deaths (+4), 6,236 recovery

Desert Hot Springs: 3,826 cases (+66), 52 deaths (+1), 3,052 recovery

Indian Wells: 178 deaths, 6 deaths, 143 recovery

Indio: 11,551 cases (+137), 173 deaths (+5), 9,265 recovery

fifth: 3,133 cases (+52), 48 deaths, 2,436 recovery

Palm Desert: 3,647 cases (+46), 92 cases (+3), 2,798 recovery times

Palm spring: 3,436 cases (+55), 97 deaths (+3), 2,714 recovery

Rancho Mirage: 1,016 cases (+25), 31 deaths (+1), and 718 recovery

Unincorporated Community: Bermuda Dunes: 601 cases (+3), 7 deaths (+1), and 458 recovery. Desert Edge: 327 cases (+6), 12 deaths, 240 recovery. Desert Palms: 234 cases (-1), 17 deaths (+1), and 175 recovery. garnet: 843 cases (+7), 15 died, 665 recovered. Mecca: 1,087 cases (+8), 16 deaths, 921 recovery. North Shore: 335 cases (+4), 2 deaths, 290 recovery. oasis: 830 cases (+4), 6 deaths, 701 recovery. Sky Valley: 195 cases (+3), 3 deaths, 150 recovery. Of fever: 446 cases (+6), 4 deaths, 380 recovery. Thousand Palms: 961 cases (+12), 5 died, 758 recovered. Santa Rosa View: 288 cases (+3), 2 deaths, 241 recovery

vaccine: As of Friday, when the Vaccine Dashboard was last updated, Riverside County was receiving 149,079 of the 193,875 COVID-19 vaccine doses it received. Overall, the state states that it will allocate 277,600 doses to Riverside County. The county has now assigned 137,150 doses to community providers and 56,725 doses to its own public health clinics. Approximately 800,000 county residents are currently eligible for vaccination, according to county health officials.

California, as of Monday: 3,258,706 cases (+15,358) and 40,908 deaths (+211) Laine Henry is an intern at The Desert Sun.You can contact him at [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos