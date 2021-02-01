Just a year after the first coronavirus case was announced, there are now more than 500,000 people in Massachusetts.

A year after the first case of coronavirus was announced in Massachusetts, the total number of cases exceeded 500,000 on Monday.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts increased by 2,270 to 500,415 across the state.
The number of deaths from confirmed cases increased by 30 to 14,317, the Public Health Service reported.
Saturday, February 1, 2020, globe report“Massachusetts health officials announced on Saturday the first confirmed new coronavirus case in the state of a Boston resident who recently returned from Wuhan, the center of respiratory illness that is rampant across China. The incident was the beginning of a historically tragic year.
The state’s second alarming surge, which began this fall, seems to have subsided. However, authorities and experts are concerned that new coronavirus variants that first emerged abroad could soon re-increase cases and hospitalizations. As a result, they are urging the population to be vaccinated as soon as possible.
According to DPH, it was estimated that 71,929 people had potentially deadly active cases of the virus, and 1,676 confirmed coronavirus patients were hospitalized.
DPH also reported that an additional 88,302 tests were performed on the coronavirus. The total number of tests performed exceeded 13.7 million. 1,608 new antigen tests have been completed, bringing the total to 476,976.
DPH reported that the average 7-day positive test rate calculated from the total number of tests performed was 3.53 percent. The lowest number observed on that metric (a number closely monitored by state authorities) is 0.8%.
The ministry said the percentage would be 5.3 percent, taking into account the effectiveness of university testing programs that could repeatedly test asymptomatic people to quickly identify new cases.
