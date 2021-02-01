A state report details how a failed transfer of prisoners caused a “public health disaster” in San Quentin.





California prison and medical staff caused a “public health disaster” last year due to a failed transfer of prisoners to San Quentin State Prison and Corcoran State Prison, state inspectors said on Monday. Said in the report.

Prison operators were also unable to contain the disaster after prisoners began to get sick from the coronavirus infection, the report said. OIG is responsible for monitoring and monitoring state correction systems.

According to a 60-page report, California Orthodontic Services executives rushed to Chino’s California Men’s Institute staff for medical screening of 189 imprisoned people before going to Corcoran State Prison and San Quentin State Prison. Pressure was applied to transfer. The report investigated the transfer of 189 medically vulnerable prisoners from the California Men’s Institute in Chino in May while the prison was experiencing a widespread outbreak of COVID-19. The department moved 67 people to Corcoran on May 28 and May 29, and 122 people to San Quentin on May 30. Within a few weeks, people who were transferred to both groups began to test positive for the virus. The outbreak in San Quentin was particularly disastrous. Of the 122 prisoners transferred there, 91 were ultimately positive. Two people died from complications from COVID-19, according to the report. During the transfer, the bus was full and could not keep the prisoners away from each other, and when the coronavirus outbreak began in San Quentin, the prison was unable to isolate the prisoners or conduct contact tracing investigations. did. According to the report, prison personnel’s efforts to prepare and carry out the transfer were “seriously flawed, medically vulnerable imprisoned people, and thousands of other imprisoned Corcoran and San Quentin. It endangered the health and life of people and staff. “ In a joint statement on Monday, prison operators and prison health authorities were transferred “to mitigate potential harm” from COVID-19 to prisoners, based on scientific information at the time. He said he was. “We acknowledged that there were some mistakes in the process of these transfers, and since then both (state orthodontic authorities and prison health caretakers) have made appropriate changes to patient movement,” the statement said. It was. “These changes include increased testing, use of designated quarantine and quarantine spaces, and increased use of personal protective equipment as needed.” Of the 189 prisoners, 172 had not been tested for coronavirus for at least two weeks before moving, the report found. “Despite these outdated test results, the decision to transfer medically vulnerable imprisoned people was not just an oversight, but a conscious decision by prison and CCHCS executives,” the report said. Says. According to the report, prison nurses tried to warn their boss about old test results before transfer. On May 27, in an email to an unnamed medical executive at the California Institute to Men, nurses asked if there was a procedure to re-examine prisoners with old results. “There is no re-swabing (sic),” the executive replied. Some prisoners interviewed by OIG said they were showing symptoms of the virus while on the bus. OIG also received an email stating that prison health executives were ignoring the directive to limit bus capacity to 19, which is half the normal capacity of buses. “A larger group covering the face would be fine,” an unnamed CCHCS medical executive said in an email. “The benefits of faster movements in this particular situation seem to outweigh the risks,” said medical executives. Concerns about the inmate’s medical condition began shortly after arrival. Nursing staff in San Quentin soon noticed that the two transferred had symptoms of COVID-19. Prison health officials placed symptomatic prisoners in cells with tight doors, while the rest in units with weak doors to allow air to flow freely between cells. .. “As well as the unit did not allow proper quarantine of these imprisoned persons, the virus was contained in the same as other imprisoned persons transferred from the California Institute of Men. It spread rapidly to both 202 imprisoned people. Units, “the report said. In total, 28 people and one staff member imprisoned in San Quentin died of complications of COVID-19. According to the report, the outbreak in Corcoran was less serious, and OIG considered the facility to be “a modern prison designed for quarantine and quarantine.” Officials there were able to put all incoming prisoners in a cell with a sturdy door. Only two of the 67 prisoners transferred to Corcoran were positive. OIG was tasked with the California State Legislature to evaluate the policies and directives of the state prison system in response to the coronavirus crisis. The report, released on Monday, is the third in a series of reviews on that topic. The other two investigated prison system screening efforts and the distribution of protective equipment. State Inspector General Roy W. Wesley said in a cover letter to the report that prison officials “taken multiple actions to better protect prison transfers,” OIG said on Monday. We did not consider these new practices in the published report. Michael Williams is a staff writer at the San Francisco Chronicle. Email: [email protected] twitter: @michaeldamianw







