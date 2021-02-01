Coronavirus Brazil Variant Shows Global Vulnerability





Mutations that help the virus spread and evade the immune response occur independently In multiple places.. Coupled with weakened immunity, these factors underscore the challenges ahead of the world. Populations can be vulnerable to disaster scenarios, even when things seem to be getting better. It is not yet known how many people currently infected with Manaus have previously recovered from COVID-19.The initial data is the P.1 variant Now dominant Although located in the city, this does not mean that the variant will take over everywhere. Each location and population is unique and susceptibility depends on which subspecies are already widespread. Nevertheless, the ability of the virus to cause such a deadly second surge in Brazil suggests the potential for dangerous evolution. As the virus evolves, the threat is not encapsulated by a single variant.New dangerous variants Everything except inevitable If the virus infection level is very high. As more people acquire immunity, selective pressure on the virus will favor mutants that can most effectively evade the immune response. Whether or not Brazilian variants can broadly evade the human immune response, or future variants, the basic nature of evolutionary biology evolves in the way the virus evades defense mechanisms. It means that you are expected to do.Evidence that it has already done so is revealed in the latest vaccine trials data.. Read: Coronavirus is evolving in front of you Therefore, the solution depends on vaccination.The immune response produced by a vaccine is generally More robust Populations need to buy more protected time than the immune response they get after being infected with the virus, rather than the surge in exposure to the virus. Wealthy countries have time to avoid fate like Brazil through immediate and efficient vaccination. But in most places this is unlikely. And as of last week 1 Of the 29 poorest countries in the world, all were vaccinated.Research in the journal BMJ It is estimated that the vaccine will not be available to more than one-fifth of the world’s population until 2022. The ever-evolving nature of the coronavirus clearly reminds us that the whole world is in this crisis together. Vaccine distribution goes beyond justice and morality. Ensuring that all humans are vaccinated is in the interest of all, as worldwide distribution of vaccines is the most effective way to reduce the ability of the virus to replicate and evolve. .. The important thing is to reduce the global infection rate as soon as possible. While dozens of countries are infected, one country should not be 100% vaccinated. “It’s really confusing that wealthy countries think that vaccine storage is a way to protect their citizens from a pandemic that doesn’t respect borders,” said global health researcher Marine Buissonnière. Said At a meeting of doctors for human rights on Friday. The virus is currently rampant across Africa, leaving about 2.5 million healthcare workers unvaccinated. “Clearly, the inability to address vaccine allocation based on health and epidemiological needs, not national interests, promises to have a disastrous impact on the world’s ability to achieve rapid and global control of COVID. “Buisson nière said.

..





