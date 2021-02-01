CVD is still the main killer, but the impact of COVID remains unknown





Cardiovascular disease (CVD) remains the leading cause of death in the United States and around the world, according to annual statistics updates on heart disease. stroke From the American Heart Association (AHA). However, the number one spot based on 2018 mortality data could be affected by the upcoming COVID-19 pandemic. “We are still waiting for the final numbers from 2020, but we expect COVID-19 deaths to be among the top three to five causes of death in 2020. Probably the overall cause of death in our country. From this perspective, it is third, “said Dr. Salim Villani, MD, Baylor College of Medicine, and the writing group chairman of the Michael E. Devaky Veterans Medical Center in Houston. “The direct and indirect effects of COVID-19 on cardiovascular disease are expected to continue over the next few years,” said Virani. AHA Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics — 2021 Update was Published online January 27 circulation.. Among the main findings: Between 2015 and 2018, 126.9 million American adults (49.2%) suffered from some form of CVD. Coronary heart disease, heart failure, Stroke, or High blood pressure, 58.8% of non-Hispanic black women and 60.1% of non-Hispanic black men suffer from CVD.

In 2018, coronary heart disease was the leading cause of CVD-induced death (42.1%). United States, followed by stroke (17.0%), hypertension (11.0%), heart failure (9.6%), arterial disease (2.9%), and other CVD (17.4%).

In 2017 alone, CVD killed 868,662 Americans. CVD kills more Americans each year than the combined number of all forms of cancer and chronic lower respiratory tract disease.

Worldwide, CVD is the leading cause of death, with approximately 18.6 million deaths in 2019. This reflects a 17.1% increase over the last decade. The number of CVD cases in 2019 exceeded 523.2 million, an increase of 26.6% from 2010 cases. There is no data considering COVID-19. “We are concerned about how the long-term effects of a pandemic affect cardiovascular disease, not just the acute ones,” Virani said. theheart.org | Medscape Cardiology. “We know that COVID-19 not only damages the heart, but also delays the treatment of heart attacks and strokes, which can worsen the outcome. This is because COVID-19 has a cardiovascular mortality rate. It is one of the indirect effects on. “He said. “We are also concerned that diet and physical activity may deteriorate during a pandemic, which may adversely affect mental and health health and affect cardiovascular health management,” Virani said. Added. First chapter on pregnancy A new feature in this year’s Statistics Update is a chapter focused on the harmful consequences of pregnancy, which is known to increase the risk of cardiovascular disease in mothers and babies. Pregnancy complications, including hypertensive disorders, Gestational diabetes, Preterm birth, and small Gestation period At birth, it occurs in up to 20% of all pregnancies in the United States. “All of these pregnancy complications are associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease in offspring as well as in the mother,” Virani said. “By emphasizing these pregnancy complications, clinicians can focus on providing regular follow-up care to women and their offspring who may have had these conditions during pregnancy.” He added. This statistic update was produced by a volunteer writing group on behalf of the Epidemiology and Prevention Statistics Committee and the Stroke Statistics Subcommittee of the American Heart Association. Virani reports grant support from the Department of Veterans Affairs, the World Heart Federation, the American Heart Association, and the American Diabetes Association.Reward from American College Of cardiology. circulation.. Published online on January 27, 2021. Overview

