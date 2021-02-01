Leon Health Department Uses New Florida Vaccine Registration System





The Leon County Health Department has announced that it will use Florida’s new online registration system to schedule reservations for the COVID-19 vaccine for the elderly. website, myvaccine.fl.govAllows residents over the age of 65 to pre-register for local vaccine reservations. Residents without internet access can register by calling 866-200-3856. If TTY access is required, the number is 833-476-1455. “It may take a few weeks for us to implement the system and get them to get vaccine appointments,” a news release sent by the department said about the new state system. Changes to the registration system will not affect anyone who has already made a reservation by phone or through a previous online form. Claudia Blackburn, a health officer at the Leon County Health Department, said: “Currently, there are far more people who want to get the vaccine and are eligible to get it than the vaccines that meet their needs. “Our plan in Leon County is to work with our partners to get as many vaccines as possible and try to administer them as quickly and safely as possible,” she added. Inside story: 7 people died in Leon County Seven more Leon County residents have died from COVID-19 since Friday, according to state health agency data. The virus has now killed a total of 235 people in Leon County, the State Department of Health reported. To date, more than 25,000 residents of Leon have tested positive for COVID-19. To date, 29,128 Leon residents have been vaccinated, according to state health agency data. According to state data, Leon’s two-week positive rate is about 9.2%.Health officials said the positive rate in the area should be maintained 5% or less.. Outside of Leon, one of the residents of Jefferson County also died of COVID-19, according to state data. Jefferson is currently seeing a total of 22 deaths caused by the virus. According to the Ministry of Health, one of the residents of Gadsden County also died from the virus. Gadsden is currently killing a total of 70 people with COVID-19. One of the residents of Taylor County also died of COVID-19. According to the State Department of Health, Taylor has seen 35 deaths caused by the virus so far. Local hospitalization According to data from a local hospital, 118 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Leon County on Monday. Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare reported that 58 inpatients were positive for COVID-19. The Capital Regional Medical Center reported that 60 inpatients were positive for the virus. Medical Administration (AHCA) Reportedly, a total of 65 beds are available between the two hospitals, with bed availability of approximately 9%. Casey Chapter is a news editor for FSView & Florida Flambeau. Contact her at [email protected] or follow her on Twitter @ CaseyChapter. Don’t miss the story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

