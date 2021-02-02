Metformin may help prevent some breast cancers





More research is needed to better understand whether there is a causal relationship between metformin and cancer, or whether the increased risk is due to lack of protection from metformin, Sandler said. I did. Survey results on January 29 Annual Tumor Report.. Metformin is welcomed as a miracle of many illnesses other than diabetes. Several studies have linked it to longer lifespan, reduced risk of vision loss, and improved fertility in men and women. The new study does not suggest that women without diabetes need to take metformin to reduce their risk of breast cancer, said Dr. Pamela Goodwin, co-author of an editorial accompanying the study. .. She is a professor of medicine at the University of Toronto and a former director of the Marvelkovler Breast Center at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto. Further research is needed to fully understand the link between diabetes and breast cancer and to clarify the role of metformin, according to Goodwin. She said that losing weight and exercising regularly can reduce the risk of diabetes, adding that this may also have a spillover effect on the risk of breast cancer. “If you have type 2 diabetes, treat it properly, and in many cases this means taking metformin. Make sure you also get regular mammograms,” says Goodwin. Dr. Sarakate, director of the Special Surveillance and Breast Program at the Brabatonic Family Chelsea Medical Center in Mount Sinai, New York City, reviewed the findings. “Sure, metformin helps estrogen-induced breast cancer-related weight loss, so this may explain why less patients with metformin have this type of breast cancer,” she said. Both Kate and Goodwin said they needed to embody their findings regarding triple-negative breast cancer. “The number of patients with triple-negative breast cancer was so small that we can’t draw conclusions that change practice,” Kate said. For more information Breastcancer.org Breast cancer risk factors.. Source: National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, Director of Epidemiology, Dr. Dale Sandler. Pamela Goodwin, MD, MSc, Professor, Medicine, University of Toronto, Former Director, Marvelkovler Breast Center, Mount Sinai Hospital, Toronto. Dr. Sarah Kate, Associate Professor at Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York City, Director of Brabatonic Family Chelsea Medical Center, Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York City. Annual Tumor Report, January 29, 2021

