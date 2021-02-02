Connect with us

Monday update: Oswego County virus cases increased by 145 from Saturday to 5,780. Deaths from 1 to 83 | Oswego County

February 1, 2021

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced on Monday, February 1, that 145 additional residents were COVID-19 positive and the total number of positive cases reached 5,780.

The 145 positive cases reported today are the sum of the last three days. There were 52 new cases on Saturday. Sunday is 50 and today is 43. In addition, another COVID-19-related death was reported on Saturday.

Mr. Huang said: We would like to express our deepest sympathies to the patient’s family and friends. I would also like the residents to continue the preventive measures. Wear a face mask, stay socially distant, wash your hands frequently, and avoid non-essential gatherings. “

James Weatherup, Chairman of the Oswego County Council, said: Unfortunately, there is no control over the vaccine supply. However, if you have transportation problems, we can help you get an appointment for a COVID-19 test or vaccination. We are Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. In partnership with, we are providing this free transportation to our residents. “

The Oswego County Health Department has also partnered with Pulaski Urgent Care to provide free COVID-19 rapid testing on mobile units to various locations throughout the county. Tests are offered to people who live and work in Oswego County. Additional sites and details will be announced at the time of the final decision.

This report is current as of February 1, 3:00 pm.

Please be aware that these numbers fluctuate frequently. Those who recover are not deducted from the total number of positive cases.

Total of tests performed: 133,615

Total-Number of positive cases: 5,780

Total-Number of positive cases released: 5,269

Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 83

Total-Number of active positive cases: 428

Total-Total of negative results: 125,897

Total-Number of people in quarantine / quarantine: 973

“It’s great to know that many of our community members are anxious for this vaccine. We are enthusiastic about taking this next step to end the COVID-19 pandemic. We share it, “Huang said. “Currently in New York, vaccine demands far exceed the availability of vaccines, and we continue to seek patience while we are working together on this process. A qualified group in Oswego County is vaccination. When available, the appropriate employer will be notified of the upcoming clinic. Inconsistent vaccine supplies make planning a vaccine clinic difficult, and the small doses received by Oswego County are Not enough to meet the needs of Phase 1a and 1b groups, and the elderly. “

The state has an extensive network of vaccine dispensers. Hospitals have been charged with vaccinations of doctors, nurses and health care workers. The community health department is responsible for immunizing key workers (first responders, educators, etc.) identified as part of Phase 1b.

People over the age of 65 who need assistance can also call the Oswego County Senior Citizens’ Office (315-349-3484) for assistance in navigating the Internet when making a reservation.

A list of eligibility judgments and nearby providers who can schedule bookings is available at Am I Eligible? In New York.In the app https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/ Alternatively, call the New York State Vaccination Hotline 1-833-NYS-4VAX (1-833-697-4829).

Weatherup president should remind residents that the virus is widespread throughout the county and assume that people can be infected with COVID-19 anywhere in central New York. “I urge all residents to take action and play their part in stopping the spread of the disease,” he said. “Wear face masks on the nose and mouth in public, wash hands frequently and practice social distance. Observe quarantine and quarantine rules and, most importantly, not essential. Avoid gatherings. “

Locations of recent public exposure can be found on page COVID-19 of the Health Department. health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19.. The public is urged to protect themselves as if they could be potentially exposed each time they are in public.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or dyspnea, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated tremors with chills, gastrointestinal disorders, and loss of new taste or odor. ..

Health authorities urge residents to take these precautions.

If you are ill, stay home, if you are ill, leave your child at home.

Wear a face mask or cover your nose and mouth.

Avoid all types of non-essential gatherings.

Keep 6 feet away from others.

Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.

Cover your cough or sneeze with tissue and throw the tissue in the trash.

Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth.

Cleans and disinfects frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Avoid close contact with sick people.

If you have symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, contact your healthcare provider from home.

Do not go to the emergency department unless you are experiencing a life-threatening condition.

If you have any questions, please call the COVID-19 Hotline 315-349-3330 of the Oswego County Health Department. Open Monday to Friday from 8:30 am to 4 pm and Saturday and Sunday from 9 am to 1 pm. For emotional support, please visit the Mental Health Division, Social Welfare Department, Oswego County. www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene..

Under New York State Public Health Act, the Oswego County Health Department is the only local public health authority for COVID-19 pandemic responses to all individuals and groups in Oswego County. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with the New York State Department of Health to monitor, respond to, and report on COVID-19.

