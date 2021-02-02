Pregnant women are worried about whether to get the COVID vaccine due to lack of data

After fighting for three months at a hospital in Wisconsin COVID-19, Kelsey Townsend reunited with her husband and met her 12-week-old daughter Lucy for the first time last week.

“They put me to sleep for almost two months so that my body could begin to heal,” Townsend said.

Townsend was dying. At week 39, Lucy gave birth by caesarean section while Townsend was in a medically induced coma.

“I like all vaccines,” she said. “We need to be careful and follow what the experts are telling us.”

But the guidance presents a dilemma for some. Pregnant woman There are no safety data available as they were excluded from the initial vaccine trial.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization, and the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology state that pregnant women need to discuss risk factors with their doctors and make their own decisions.

Still, some pregnant women are on the fence.

“It’s definitely hard to decipher what you should do,” said Charlene McCraney, who is 19 weeks pregnant.

McClainy decided not to shoot. “I think the main thing mom comes up with is a long-term birth defect,” she said.

Dr. Brenna Hughes said the COVID vaccine is free of live viruses and is unlikely to affect the foetation. “The vaccine is not believed to be delivered directly to the foetation, which is really aimed at maintaining the health of the mother,” said Hughes, who works for the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Research is currently underway on how vaccines affect mothers and their babies.

After her life-threatening experience, Townsend said she would tell a pregnant woman to “be very cautious.” “It almost ended my life,” she said.