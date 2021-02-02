COVID-19 cases are declining in Douglas County. No new deaths within 19 days

No new deaths have been reported in Douglas County for 19 consecutive days as of Monday, February 1, according to information from the Minnesota Department of Health. The death toll has been 66 since January 13.

The number of new cases has also decreased and has remained in the single digits since January 24th. From January 25th to February 1st last week, there were an average of 4 new cases per day.

Also, according to Horizon Public Health, the number of active cases has dropped to 37 as of February 1. This is a big improvement, with over 500 active cases in mid-November.

“We are really pleased that the number of cases and test positive rates have dropped dramatically in the last few weeks,” said Ann Stehn, administrator of Horizontal Public Health. “Serious illnesses such as hospitalization and mortality have also slowed. This is great news.”

However, Douglas County has not yet left the forest.

“For now, we may have turned the corner with this, but we ask everyone to be vigilant,” Steen said. “Activity is increasing and new variants of the virus have been identified. Early signs are that these variants can be more easily transmitted from person to person.”

State and national experts have warned of the possibility of further COVID-19 surges, Stehn added.

“We require everyone to continue with precautionary measures such as wearing masks around people outside the family, keeping a social distance, staying home when sick, and washing hands. I will, “she said.

Meanwhile, the process of making more vaccines available to more people continues.

“We are working to deliver the vaccine to the highest-risk populations and are beginning to see second doses in places such as nursing homes and life support facilities,” Stehn said. .. “I hope there is light at the end of this long, dark tunnel.”

As the supply of vaccines increases, Stehn said Horizon Public Health is looking forward to a time when there is sufficient supply to vaccinate anyone who wants it.

The Minnesota Department of Health has launched a Vaccine Locator Map that connects people over the age of 65 with vaccination opportunities in the area.It’s online www.health.state.mn.us .. Click Find Vaccine and enter your zip code or city to find your local vaccine provider.

A search of Alexandria found four providers within a 30-mile radius of the city. Parkers Prairie and Alexandria Sanford Health, Long Prairie and Soak Center Sentra Care. At these locations, all vaccinations are by appointment, and according to the health department, each provider has its own schedule and appointments.

Not all providers offer reservations to all priority groups of people. The health department advises people to contact their provider to confirm the location and time of vaccination. They have vaccine dosages and appointments available and you are eligible to be vaccinated at that location.

The map is currently for seniors, but according to Horizon Public Health, the Minnesota Department of Health hopes to expand the site over time as more Minnesota citizens are vaccinated. is. As the federal government distributes additional vaccine doses, new providers and locations will be added.

At this time, on February 1st, Horizon Public Health does not schedule future appointments or maintain a waiting list. If you have additional questions, please call Horizon Public Health (320-763-6018) and press option “3” on the COVID helpline.

The leader of Aromia Health in Alexandria says he appreciates everyone’s patience for the very limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine that the hospital receives from the state.

Aromia Health said it will work closely with Horizon Public Health to prioritize those who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for all members of the community.

Alomere Health prioritizes those who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the following categories:

Regional tumor patients representing a high-risk population identified by a healthcare professional.

Senior congregation housing settings.

Local residents over 65 years old.

Community educator.

Community child care provider.

Residents are advised to follow the Alexandria Clinic and Aromia Health social media accounts for the latest information on the availability of the limited amount of COVID-19 vaccine available at Aromia Health.

In addition, Alomere Health’s service, Alexandria Clinic, has developed a new telephone messaging system that allows patients interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine to be asked by phone if they have a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. .. The telephone line, which is updated at 9 am on weekdays, is intended for everyone in the community who qualifies according to MDH guidelines. Call Alexandria Clinic (320-763-5123) and select option “2” to hear the updated message.

“Thanks for your patience and understanding as we navigate these unknown waters,” said the leader of Aromia Health.

