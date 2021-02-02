Transfer of prisoners caused health hazards in prisons





Sacramento, CA (AP) —Prison officials in California wanted to protect prisoners from the coronavirus by transferring them to another facility, but instead caused a “public health disaster.” Thousands of prisoners were infected and 28 died. A prison officer, a state inspector, said on Monday.

The report provided new details about last spring’s devastating decision to move inmates from the California Institute for Men, east of Los Angeles, to San Quentin State Prison, north of San Francisco. Prisoners were put on buses for trips over 400 miles (680 kilometers), and tight spaces increased the risk of spreading the infection.

Inspectors were pressured to meet voluntary deadlines, authorities ignored warnings from health authorities, and outdated tests could detect that some of the transferred prisoners were already infected. There wasn’t. According to the report, many officials with inmates’ offices appointed by the State Correctional Bureau and a federal court overseeing prison medical care knew that the tests were too old to be valid. Still, emails indicate that medical executives in Southern California prisons “explicitly ordered not to re-examine those imprisoned the day before the transfer began.” Inspector General Roy Wesley reported that preparing for the relocation at the headquarters level “has been seriously flawed, endangering the health and life of thousands of imprisoned people and staff.” Mark Levine, a Democrat on behalf of San Quentin, said the report “out of scope and scale” of officials’ “fundamental failures.” He again called for the dismissal of federal recipient J. Clark Kelso, saying his office “knew there was a risk of public health disasters.”

The corrective authorities and the receiving office issued a joint statement stating that the transfer was in good faith and was based on a risk analysis adapted to what is known about the virus in May. “I admitted that there were some mistakes in the process of these transfers,” they said. However, “There were many factors that contributed to the need to move medically at-risk individuals … not reflected in the report.” The decision to move prisoners from Southern California prisons was made when the outbreak spread throughout the facility and more than 650 prisoners and 55 staff became ill. In fear of vulnerable prisoners, executives “thrown into tight deadlines” for the transfer, the report said. The email led to consequent pressure on Southern California prison staff “ignoring concerns from medical staff” that 172 of the 189 prisoners had not been tested for the virus for at least two weeks. It shows that. Most went to San Quentin and the rest to California State Prison, Corcoran, in Central Valley. The recipient’s office said, “Move them now and we’re trying to obey,” the unidentified department headquarters manager said in an email admitting the old test. Authorities exacerbated the error with more failures. Prison medical staff performed oral and temperature screenings, but it was too early to detect if a prisoner had symptoms by the time he actually boarded the transfer bus. And the risk of “exacerbated by another mysterious decision” to increase the number of bus inmates because they wore protective masks, approved by the federal prison office, “advantages of faster travel. But … to outweigh the risks, “according to the email included in the report. By the time the prisoners arrived in San Quentin, no cases of the virus had been identified at the time, but nurses soon realized that the two had coronavirus symptoms. However, almost all of the transferred prisoners were placed in rugged doorless containment units, allowing the virus to circulate freely. The report includes a time-lapse video of how the outbreak passed through two receiving prisons. San Quentin staff may have worked in different areas on different days to help spread the word. Overall, 91 of the 122 prisoners sent to San Quentin were infected and two died. By the end of August, 2,237 prisoners and 277 employees had been infected at the facility, killing 28 prisoners and one prison officer. Corcoran outbreaks were much less frequent, peaking in 153 cases, after two of the 67 prisoners transferred there were positive. According to the report, most prisoners there are housed behind solid doors and should be contained. Neither prison provided proper contract tracking for infected prisoners. Since then, authorities have increased the use of inspection, quarantine, and personal protective equipment, noting that there have been no recent outbreaks resulting from movements between prisons. Inspector General acknowledged that authorities had taken several steps to improve safety during the transfer, including inspections up to five days before the move and rapid inspections on the day of the move. Such measures “should help prevent future disasters,” the report said, but the overall case was more than 8,500 infected prisoners and more than 4,300 infected employees by the end of the year. Rapidly increased to. As of Monday, the state prison system had more than 2,200 active prison cases and nearly 1,200 employee cases. Since the pandemic began, 192 prisoners and 22 staff have died, “the painstaking task of containing the virus in prison remains unfinished,” wrote Inspector General Roy Wesley.

