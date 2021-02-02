Ways to avoid serious COVID-19 illness include sleep, exercise, and a balanced diet: scientists

Drink plenty of water, get ZZZ, and cook with mushrooms, leeks, and garlic.

Just playing with your dog outside will get you up and move. Watch comedy and meditate to manage stress. And don’t even think about picking up those cigarettes.

According to doctors and nutrition experts, there are several steps you can take to improve your odds if you are infected with COVID-19.

The United States and other countries are trying to vaccinate people against COVID-19 as quickly as possible, but deployments will continue this year. Meanwhile, those who are waiting for their turn to wait for the vaccine are grumpy about the infection. The new coronavirus, which spread around the world last year, infected 26.3 million people and killed about 443,000 Americans.

Panagis Galliazzatos, a doctor and assistant professor at Johns Hopkins Medical College, said he was “always” asking how to avoid a serious attack of COVID-19.

“I always say,’Human health begins before illness.’ I now want to encourage people to have healthy patterns and lifestyles,” he said.

Scientists say there are several ways to improve immunity so that the body can respond appropriately to coronaviruses and other health threats.

“This starts with sleep,” said Chris Dadamo, director of the Center for Integrative Medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

He said it’s not time to close your eyes and sacrifice because people make so many immune cells while they sleep.

Stress can also weaken your immune system, so activities such as yoga, breathing, and even watching fun TV shows can help.

It is important to eat a balanced diet of whole foods that is not over-treated or stuffed with hydrogenated oils. Mushrooms contain beta-glucan, which boosts immune function. Welsh onions (onions, garlic, leeks, shallot, leeks, etc.) can enhance flavor and immunity at the same time.

“Smoking is definitely bad,” said Arthur Caplan, head of medical ethics at New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine, because COVID-19 is a serious respiratory illness.

“Steam? You don’t want to do that,” he said.

Building good immune health is about creating a balance, or what Dadamo calls the “Goldilocks Zone.” Many COVID-19 patients die when their immune system becomes overdriven and releases an inflammatory protein known as a cytokine storm.

“Excessive immunity is all immunity, so it’s important to find a sweet spot of optimal function. It begins to attack cells. Not having enough immunity often leads to illness and death. It means there is a possibility, “said Dadamo.

However, experts say that physical distance and wearing a mask are still the best way to avoid infection.

Data show that cases of COVID-19 are the most severe in the elderly, but conditions such as obesity, hypertension, and diabetes increase vulnerability.

Last year, exercise bike sales skyrocketed as people stayed home and abandoned their gym membership and tried to avoid the overweight called “COVID 15”.

Experts say that anything that inspires and moves people improves immune health and survival, even if the activity is as easy as walking around the neighborhood.

However, Dr. Galiatsatos said infected people should not try to drop the pound. “Weight loss should start a few weeks before someone gets infected,” he said.

When it comes to supplements, experts say vitamin D can regulate immune health and control inflammation. Studies suggest an association between severe COVID-19 cases and vitamin D deficiency.

The sun is a common source of vitamin D. Supplements are common because many people do not get enough vitamins for latitude and diet.

Maintaining healthy levels of zinc in meat, oysters, nuts, and other foods can contribute to immune health and even inhibit RNA virus replication.

Experts want to study more about the use of zinc as a treatment for COVID-19. That’s a source of controversy, and some doctors say it makes no difference to add more zinc than is needed for normal physical functioning.

The Food and Drug Administration has warned companies about promoting zinc products and other supplements as a direct treatment for COVID-19.

Kaplan advised to be careful about marketing vitamin supplements that seemed too good. “It’s usually an unproven, barbaric claim by people trying to make money,” he said.