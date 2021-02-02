Deaths from COVID-19 ICU plummeted, but progress may be stagnant, studies say





COVID-19 treatment and improved hospital care have reduced mortality in the intensive care unit by more than a third since the early days of the pandemic, but progress has stagnated, according to a study published on Tuesday. There is a possibility. The first wave of pandemics medical staff had little insight to help tackle the new virus, but now they have some effective medicines and treatments to treat critically ill patients. .. A large meta-analysis of overall mortality in COVID-19 patients in intensive care units (ICUs) around the world, published in the journal Anaesthesia, was found to have dropped to 36% by October. A previous analysis by the same author found that ICU mortality fell from 60% in late March 2020 to 42% at the end of May. “After last year’s first meta-analysis showed a significant reduction in ICU mortality from COVID-19 from March to May 2020, this latest analysis shows from June to October 2020. The decline in mortality seems to be flat or flat, “the author said. The researchers examined data from 52 observational studies of 43,128 patients. The survey was reports from Europe, North America, China (the area included in the previous analysis), and the Middle East, South Asia, and Australia. The authors said the hospital now has much more knowledge about what works and what doesn’t. In particular, healthcare professionals can now use steroids such as dexamethasone to improve the survival rate of critically ill patients receiving oxygen support. Oxygen therapy, fluid therapy, and strategies for managing blood clots have all evolved since the early days of the pandemic. However, they said the ICU could be under further pressure as several new variants of the coronavirus emerged within months of the end of the analysis. British scientists have recently warned that the variants that emerged there could be more deadly as well as more contagious. Peter Horby, who leads a recovery trial that provided evidence of the use of dexamethasone, recently said that the drug, however, should continue to work as well as the new variant. This is because it acts on the body’s immune response, not the virus itself. Hobby, a professor of emerging infectious diseases at Oxford University, said that overall improvements in treatments and treatments will reduce case fatality after the first wave and “offset the differences with this new mutant.” He said he could even do it. Photo gallery (click to enlarge)





