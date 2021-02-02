Alabama Reduces Mobile County Health Department COVID-19 Allocation | Coronavirus COVID-19 News

Mobile, Alabama (WALA) – Officials said Monday that the Mobile County Health Service needs to expire with fewer vaccines as the Alabama Public Health Service has spread the previous drug to more healthcare providers. ..

Rendi Murphree, a top epidemiologist at Mobile County Health Department, said in a daily briefing on Monday that he would be hosting three vaccine events this week in rural counties. She said the department plans to vaccinate 1,200 people at those events.

However, the county health department then obtains about one-third of the state’s modana vaccine allocation. According to Murfrey, the Mobile County Health Department can only give a second dose and 400 first doses.

It decreases when the number of people covered by the vaccine is about to double.

“Even if these new categories are opened for the health sector, vaccination capacity will actually be dramatically reduced,” said Murfrey, director of the Disease Monitoring and Environmental Services Department of the Mobile County Health Department. Says.

Murfrey said the State Department wants to make more vaccines available to other providers, such as home care institutions, which can vaccinate home residents. In addition, she added that hundreds of clinics and other providers in Mobile County have registered to distribute the vaccine.

“That’s part of the reason why the Ministry of Health’s quota is declining,” she said. “They are trying to deliver the vaccine to individual healthcare providers.”

Vaccine deployment remains painfully slow throughout the country and throughout the state. Murfrey said the dose administered throughout the state was less than 360,000. Only about 55,000 people received both doses.

This week’s vaccination event will take place in three locations:

February 2nd, 9 am-2pm at Semmes Health Center in Wolfrod

February 4th, 9 am-2pm at Family Health Citronell on North Mobile Street

February 6th, 9 am-2pm at Belso Middle School in Gartmann Circle, Mount Vernon

Technically, the extended eligibility rules will not take effect until next week. But Murfrey said the first-come-first-served event is open to anyone who meets the new guidelines. This includes hundreds of thousands of people working in certain “essential” professions, as well as people over the age of 65.

Murfrey admitted that it would be difficult to enforce these rules. She said the Ministry of Health is already calling from people who are confused about where they fall. For example, one person working at a food bank asked if it was qualified as a worker in the grocery store or food service industry, she said. She said the department would include that person, but she added that it was just one of the questions that public health authorities had to answer.

Meanwhile, the City of Mobile and the University of South Alabama Health System take different approaches. The joint drive-through clinic at the Mobile Civic Center prioritizes the original high-priority group of people. However, if there is a supply and no one in the 1A group is in the queue, people outside these groups can get shots.

Natalie Fox, USA Health Nursing Manager, coordinating vaccinations at the Civic Center, compared it to airlines.

“Priority boarding will come first, and it will already be vaccinated,” she said at a press conference on Monday. “But if there are reservations available, go ahead and book reservations already in the system that meet any of the 65+ or other important categories.”

Registration is required to shoot. USA Health website To do that. According to Fox, even a healthy 22-year-old can enroll in the system at any time.

According to Stimpson, the Civic Center site is steadily improving its volume. According to him, the site started with 150 vaccinations per day, was raised to 500 vaccinations per day last week, and is targeted for 800 vaccinations per day this week. He said he hopes to hit 1,000 a day next week and is considering holding a major event on Saturday.

“As efficiency increases here, Alabama is sending more vaccines to USA Health to increase the total number of people who get the vaccine in the area,” he said.

The Alabama Public Health Service plans to set up eight mass vaccination sites, including one on mobile, to manage shots five days a week. Officials told FOX10 News that they are still considering logistics and will soon release the information provided.The state also announced on Monday that it has a new Online registration system so alcovidvaccine.gov..