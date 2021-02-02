Can someone look older when they lose weight?

According to one study, losing weight can make you look older, as losing fat can accelerate the aging process by contracting your cheeks and hollowing out your eyes.

This phenomenon is called the “diet face” and was previously thought to be due to gravity, which put a strain on the body a few years later.

Researchers at the University of Wisconsin Medical School analyzed CT head scans of 19 middle-aged volunteers taken every 10 years and found that: Weight lossInstead of gravity, the aging process accelerates and people appear to be older.

The findings can lead to better facelift technology and help to understand how many celebrities appear to be much older after losing weight. Among these celebrities are Simon Cowell, Celine Dion, Lenny Henry, Davina McCall, Renée Zellweger and former Prime Minister Nigel Lawson.

(Photo: Getty Images)

Singer Celine Dion (left) behind the scenes at the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards held at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on January 31, 2010. (Photo by Christopher Pork / Getty Images); Serene Dion (right) attends the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Spring / Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France on January 22, 2019. To do. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images)

Volume loss theory of aging

MailOnline report The results of the study confirm the volume loss theory of aging. In particular, lead author Dr. Artron Morgan said that the loss of facial fat removes support from the underlying fat, which causes deepening of the nasolabial fold that flows from the nose to the mouth.

In addition, the loss of fat near the surface causes the cheeks to contract, the chin to descend, and the shape and sharpness around the chin to be lost. At the same time, the loss of volume around the eyes makes it look hollow.

Dr. Morgan explained that the face looks old after losing weight because it is low in fat in the first place and the loss of fat is more pronounced. Results may vary from person to person, but they all showed a “clear and measurable loss of fat mass in the central face.”

further, Collins Dentistry and Aesthetics He said that facial fat is associated with youth, so losing facial fat can lead to facial exhaustion. In addition, the skin loses elasticity in old age and lacks the volume to support it, asking can sag and fold, creating facial folds, wrinkles, turkey neck, and chin.

Studies published in the journal Plastic surgery and reconstructive surgeryConcludes that fat acts as a scaffolding with the face facing up to prevent sagging.

Read again: How to safely lose weight after a holiday

Design a more natural approach to facial rejuvenation

To counter the problem of getting older after losing weight, people Perform facial treatment It nourishes the skin and stimulates the body’s healing mechanism to make the face look younger. You can also do a face lift, just as many people, like celebrities, use their skin.

Researchers in this study believe that the findings will help plastic surgeons design a more natural approach to facial rejuvenation and reproduce the facial fat distribution of young people.

“This proves that there is fluid depletion as well as age-related tissue relaxation. Therefore, fluid depletion is used in addition to surgical procedures to recreate a youthful face. “We need to do that,” said Dr. Morgan.

In the field of plastic surgery, it is of utmost importance to understand the mechanism behind weight loss and facial skin sagging.Doctors advise people on a diet to gradually lose weight and eat more Fish rich in omega 3Achieve healthy weight loss, fruits and vegetables.

Related topics: The number of times a mother gives birth affects her age

Check out more news and information about aging And Weight loss At Science Times.