Bay Area Covid-19 Development Status Update





As of Monday night, the latest developments around the area associated with the new coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, are:

San Francisco launched its first nearby COVID-19 vaccine site on Monday in the city’s mission district, one of the areas most affected by the pandemic.

The new small site, after the city opened its first mass vaccination site at San Francisco Junior College last month, is currently only available by invitation due to limited vaccine doses. The new site is located on 24th Avenue and Cap Street and is currently booked and managed by healthcare professionals and people over the age of 65. The site currently allows 120 people to be vaccinated daily, but in the future, when the vaccine becomes available again, the city hopes to increase that number to 200-400 times per day. is. —

In a report released Monday by a California inspector general, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation sent thousands of potentially COVID-19-positive prisoners to San Quentin State Prison last year. Endangered the health and safety of prisoners and prison staff. The California Orthodontic Healthcare Service, which oversees health care within the CDCR and state prison systems, was 189 from the California Men’s Institute in Chino between May 28 and 30 last year during an outbreak of coronavirus in the facility. Transferred a prisoner. According to the report, 67 prisoners with a variety of underlying medical conditions predisposed to serious illness were transferred to San Quentin State Prison on May 28, with 122 in May to protect them. It was sent to San Quentin on the 30th. From the outbreak in Chino. — Great America, located in Santa Clara, California, announced on Thursday that the amusement park will reopen on May 22, 2021 with limited capacity. “We will continue to monitor state guidelines and work with industry and government officials to ensure that the reopening plan meets all health and safety regulations that need to be met,” said the Great America website. Please read the statement. With the new COVID-19 safety measures, guests plan their visits in advance, download the park’s mobile app to their mobile phones, pass health checks and temperature checks before entering the park, and non-credit cards, Apple Pay, etc. You must use a contactless payment method. Android Pay. All guests over the age of 2 must wear a face cover that covers their nose and mouth, except when dining on a table or bench. Guests are also asked to stay 6 feet away from other groups and wash their hands every 20 minutes. — As of 5 pm on Monday, authorities have confirmed the following number of cases around the Bay Area area: Alameda County: 74,087 deaths, 982 deaths (73,115 deaths, 959 deaths on Friday) (total includes Berkeley Health Department data) Contra Costa County: 57,580 cases, 529 deaths (56,575 cases, 528 deaths on Friday) Marin County: 12,372 deaths, 173 deaths (12,234 deaths on Friday, 172 deaths) (total includes San Quentin State Prison) Monterey County: 39,425 cases, 285 deaths (39,040 cases, 284 deaths on Friday) Napa County: 8,373 cases, 55 dead (8,198 cases, 54 dead on Friday) San Francisco County: 31,259 cases, 324 deaths (30,814 cases, 317 deaths on Friday) San Joaquin County: 62,146 cases, 870 deaths (61,901 cases, 853 deaths on Friday) San Mateo County: 35,882 cases, 382 deaths (35,235 cases, 382 deaths on Friday) Santa Clara County: 101,964 cases, 1,414 deaths (100,468 cases, 1,344 deaths on Friday) Santa Cruz County: 13,606 cases, 148 deaths (13,321 cases, 148 deaths on Friday) Solano County: 28,191 cases, 122 deaths (27,706 cases, 122 deaths on Friday) Sonoma County: 26,108 cases, 260 deaths (25,678 cases, 260 deaths on Friday) State-wide: 3,258,706 deaths, 40,908 deaths (3,205,947 deaths, 39,578 deaths on Friday) Copyright © 2021 by Bay City News, Inc. Bay City News, Inc. No republic, rebroadcast, or other reuse is prohibited without the express written consent of.

