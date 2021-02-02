A man from India appointed as Global Coordinator of the US President’s Malaria Initiative





US President Joe Biden has appointed Raj Panjabi from India to lead his malaria initiative, which takes place primarily in African and Asian countries. “I’m honored to share my appointment after my oath this morning,” Punjabi said on Twitter as President Biden’s Malaria Coordinator of the Malaria Initiative. “I am grateful to serve this opportunity,” he added. Born in Liberia, Punjab and his family fled the county during the civil war and arrived in the United States as refugees in the 1990s. “My family and I arrived in the United States 30 years ago after fleeing the civil war in Liberia. Helping the American community gather around my family and regain our lives. Thank you. As part of the Biden Harris administration, I am honored to serve a country that has helped rebuild my own life. “In the face of an unprecedented crisis, I am humbled by the challenges our country and our world are facing to rebuild better. But I learned in the United States. So, we are not defined by the circumstances we face, but by how we respond, “Punjabi said in a series of tweets. As a physician and public health expert who has cared for patients with the President’s Malaria Initiative and its partners, USAID and the staff of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Punjabi said: Saved lives in the oldest and worst pandemics and around the world. “ He said this mission was personal to him. “My grandparents and parents were infected with malaria while living in India. When I was a kid in Liberia, I got malaria and as a doctor working in Africa, the disease kills too many lives. I’ve seen it, “he said. The Malaria Initiative and its partners have been determined “how” in the countries in which it operates. “There was relief on the faces of parents who survived malaria because their children were treated with medication and treated by health care workers supported by their support,” he said. Punjabi fled Liberia during the country’s civil war at the age of nine and became a US refugee. He returned to Liberia as a medical student and co-founded Last Mile Health in 2007. According to his profile, he has been an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School, an associate doctor at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and CEO and co-founder of Last Mile Health. LinkedIn.. The Punjabi and Last Mile Health Team played a key role in the 2013-16 West African Ebola epidemic, helping train more than 1,000 front-line community health workers, and the Liberia government opening the country’s Ebola Operations Center. Helped to take the lead. Punjabi testified at the US Senate Diplomatic Subcommittee about the epidemic of Ebola. In response to COVID-19, He led Last Mile Health to help the African government train front-line healthcare professionals. He advised former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and co-chaired the Independent Commission. Pandemic Preparation and response at the World Health Organization (WHO). Punjabi takes care of patients with COVID and urgent care. He graduated from the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, trained in internal medicine and primary care at the Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, and received a Master’s degree in Epidemiology Public Health from Johns Hopkins. He has been a faculty member at Harvard Kennedy School.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos