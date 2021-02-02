Smith County reports five COVID-19-related deaths since Thursday | COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease) (# Add parentheses on first appearance if there is no character limit

As of Monday, Smith County has recorded five COVID-19-related deaths since Thursday, bringing the county-wide death toll to 255.
Data in the Northeast Texas Public Health District as of Monday show 17,552 potentially confirmed COVID-19 cases in Smith County.
There are 10,191 confirmed cases and 7,361 possibilities within the county.
Of the 255 deaths, 176 have been identified as being associated with COVID-19, and 79 may die, according to NET Health.
The number of confirmed recovery is 6,706 and the number of possible recovery is 4,648. NET Health reports that there are 3,309 active cases identified in Smith County, with an active case probability of 2,634.
As of Monday, a total of 208 patients in East Texas were being treated for COVID-19 at Tyler Hospital.
As of Monday, two Smith County prison inmates have been actively diagnosed with COVID-19, according to NET Health data.
As of Wednesday, three detainees have been tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Texas Prison Standards Board. As of Wednesday, one prisoner had died of COVID-19.
There are 9,839 confirmed and possible COVID-19 cases in Gregg County, including 5,485 confirmed and 4,354 possible diagnoses.
According to NET Health, the confirmed recovery is 3,839, with an estimated recovery of 2,347.
The county has 172 deaths, including 94 confirmed deaths and 78 potential deaths.
According to NET Health, Henderson County has 4,990 confirmed and possible COVID-19 cases, including 3,428 confirmed and 1,532 possible diagnoses.
The death toll is 88. According to NET Health, 16 of all causes of death cite COVID-19 as a possible cause of death.
The confirmed recovery rate is 2,137, and NET Health states that there are 990 potential recovery rates in the county.
According to NET Health, Van Zandt County has 3,603 confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases, including 2,247 definitive diagnoses and 1,356 putative diagnoses.
The confirmed recovery was 1,386, with 851 likely to have recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The death toll from COVID-19 in Van Zandt County is 64, of which 14 are attributed to COVID-19.
Anderson County has 3,016 confirmed and possible COVID-19 cases, including 1,838 confirmed and 1,178 possible diagnoses.
The health district reported that the confirmed recovery rate was 1,410 and the estimated recovery rate was 705.
The death toll of COVID-19 in Anderson County is 72. Fifteen of all deaths are listed and may be due to a virus.
Anderson County figures do not reflect prisoners in Tennessee Colony prisons.
According to NET Health, Wood County has 2,958 confirmed and possible COVID-19 cases, including 1,731 confirmed and 1,227 possible diagnoses.
According to NET Health, the recovery rate confirmed in Wood County is 1,064, probably 758.
The county has killed 74 people. Of all deaths, 15 are listed as estimated deaths.
According to NET Health, there are 695 confirmed and possible COVID-19 cases in Rains County, of which 349 confirmed and 346 possible diagnoses.
According to NET Health, the confirmed recovery is 227 and there are 209 possible recovery.
The death toll of COVID-19 in Rains County is 10. Of all deaths, three are considered likely.