CHAS vaccine reservations will fill up soon on Monday

Residents of Spokane rushed to book the latest COVID-19 vaccine within an hour of CHAS’s announcement on Monday at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena to receive thousands more vaccines later this week. It was.

There were about 2,500 appointments available to schedule on it Online scheduling site From Thursday to Sunday this week. And once again, the interest was high and the schedule was quickly met.

Medical and frontline workers and residents aged 65 and over or over 50 in multigenerational households were eligible. If you do not have internet access, you can call CHAS (509) 444-8200 to make a reservation if the slot is available.

CHAS was hoping that the appointment would be met again soon after starting registration on Monday night. CHAS Chief Administrative Officer Kelley Charvet told reporters that the scheduling tool was able to handle twice as much traffic as last time.

CHAS will be vaccinated with 4,000 Moderna vaccines on Tuesday.

Of these 4,000 doses, Charvet will go to the “repayment” provider who provided the dose to the arena site about 1,500 times this week and last week to ensure that everyone who booked receives the vaccine. I’m estimating. The Spokane Community Health District has helped facilitate the transfer of doses from various providers throughout the community to the Spokane Arena site.

Ultimately, dose borrowing does not mean vaccination of more people than the allotted dose received by the ant site, but CHAS replenishes the site-backed providers over the weekend. To do.

Charvet said additional people who were vaccinated were eligible for vaccination, but as part of a glitch in the initial run of the online scheduling tool, more people would register than they were assigned. I was able to.

Authorities expected Monday’s online registration to be smoother than last week.

“Our third-party vendors are doing everything possible to ensure that this process works properly,” says Charvet.

CHAS has also added staff to the phone line to allow people to schedule reservations.

There will be no vaccinations on Wednesdays, and from Thursday, the arena site will start vaccinations for people registered on Monday at a pace of about 600 people a day until Sunday.

Last week, a Spokane County vaccine distributor received 11,350 doses, including more than 3,000 distributed in the arena.

As of Monday morning, Arena Site staff had vaccinated 3,737 people.

Many vaccine distributors in Spokane County are not yet able to offer initial dose reservations due to the limited supply of vaccine doses that enter the state.

Let’s look at the city number. The Spokane Community Health District confirmed 199 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and eight more deaths on weekends and Mondays.

At Spokane Hospital, 113 COVID-19 patients are being treated for COVID-19.

The Panhandle Health District confirmed 169 cases on weekends and Mondays, with one more dead.

Forty-six residents from Panhandle are hospitalized with COVID-19.

