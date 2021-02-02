On the second shot, there are senior community residents planning to become social – Orange County Register

Residents of Fullerton’s Morningside Senior Living Community are even a little eager to regain their normal sensations, as the coronavirus has disrupted most aspects of everyday life for nearly a year.

They entered a week, apart from doing just that.

86-year-old Patsy Zima asks if she can roll up her sleeves and say “painful” before receiving two coronavirus vaccines on Monday, February 1, 2021. Pharmacist Cindy Luong was part of a team to vaccinate older people when they retired from Morningside. Fullerton community. (Photo courtesy of Mindy Schauer, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Harvey and Laurie Fichtelberg, 77 and 75, will kiss after a second coronavirus vaccination in Fullerton’s Morningside Retirement Community on Monday, February 1, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Mindy Shauer, Orange County Register / SCNG)

The pharmacist will give a second dose of Pfizer vaccine on Monday, February 1, 2021 at Fullerton’s Morningside Retirement Community. (Photo courtesy of Mindy Schauer, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Elderly people in Fullerton’s Morningside Retirement Community will be observed for 15 minutes after receiving a second coronavirus vaccine on Monday, February 1, 2021 to see if there are any adverse side effects. (Photo courtesy of Mindy Schauer, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Rita Cartenbach celebrates its second Pfizer vaccine in Fullerton on Monday, February 1, 2021. She is part of more than 400 residents of the Morningside Retirement Community who received a second dose of coronavirus. (Photo courtesy of Mindy Schauer, Orange County Register / SCNG)

After receiving the first dose of Pfizer vaccine three weeks ago, Morningside residents began receiving the second and last dose on Monday.

As the CVS pharmacy supplies the vaccine, it is expected that approximately 400 residents and 300 staff in the community will be fully vaccinated by mid-week.

“We are ready to put it off and move forward,” said Liz Nelson, marketing director at Morningside. “Many people are looking forward to returning to the social side of the community.”

Returning to normal will probably begin in mid-March, as residents and staff become more immunized, communal spaces reopen, and some activities resume.

“After waiting two weeks to reach 95% immunity, that’s when I’m looking forward to opening up … and I’m starting to move in that direction,” said Richard Nord, executive director of Morningside. Sieg said. “And the people understand it and think it’s a good plan just to make sure everyone is safe.”

Since March, residents have delivered meals to their apartments, eating alone or with their spouse.

“It’s great to sit down and have a nice supper with people,” said Joy Jones, 85.

Joy’s 63-year-old husband, Ted Joans, 90, said the dining room was a place where he could learn more about his neighbors.

“Getting to know all these people from different backgrounds,” he said. “Supper is an event, not just eating.”

Since all this began, 78-year-old Sally Friesen has had to be happy with her children’s drive-by visit. She said she was looking forward to “hugging and kissing them, doing everything the family loves each other.”

Home visits by family and friends have completely stopped. A distant visit to the courtyard was optional.

86-year-old Patsy Zima is also looking forward to contacting more people.

“I miss the excitement,” said Zima, who has lived in Fullerton since fourth grade. “People need people and we need to touch each other. It’s part of life. You can stroke a dog, but you need someone to hug you. I want to see my family.”

Throughout the pandemic, Morningside staff found some creative ways to conduct classes and activities, Nordseek said.

He said they were done online or on TV through Morningside’s in-house channel. Entertainment is also performed in the community courtyard, which residents can see from the balcony.

But even when face-to-face classes and activities resume, Nordsiek expects to reduce them to smaller groups.

Reservation, hand sanitizers, and temperature checks will be new common sense, he said. “We know that things don’t change overnight.”