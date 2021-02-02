Health
On the second shot, there are senior community residents planning to become social – Orange County Register
Residents of Fullerton’s Morningside Senior Living Community are even a little eager to regain their normal sensations, as the coronavirus has disrupted most aspects of everyday life for nearly a year.
They entered a week, apart from doing just that.
After receiving the first dose of Pfizer vaccine three weeks ago, Morningside residents began receiving the second and last dose on Monday.
As the CVS pharmacy supplies the vaccine, it is expected that approximately 400 residents and 300 staff in the community will be fully vaccinated by mid-week.
“We are ready to put it off and move forward,” said Liz Nelson, marketing director at Morningside. “Many people are looking forward to returning to the social side of the community.”
Returning to normal will probably begin in mid-March, as residents and staff become more immunized, communal spaces reopen, and some activities resume.
“After waiting two weeks to reach 95% immunity, that’s when I’m looking forward to opening up … and I’m starting to move in that direction,” said Richard Nord, executive director of Morningside. Sieg said. “And the people understand it and think it’s a good plan just to make sure everyone is safe.”
Since March, residents have delivered meals to their apartments, eating alone or with their spouse.
“It’s great to sit down and have a nice supper with people,” said Joy Jones, 85.
Joy’s 63-year-old husband, Ted Joans, 90, said the dining room was a place where he could learn more about his neighbors.
“Getting to know all these people from different backgrounds,” he said. “Supper is an event, not just eating.”
Since all this began, 78-year-old Sally Friesen has had to be happy with her children’s drive-by visit. She said she was looking forward to “hugging and kissing them, doing everything the family loves each other.”
Home visits by family and friends have completely stopped. A distant visit to the courtyard was optional.
86-year-old Patsy Zima is also looking forward to contacting more people.
“I miss the excitement,” said Zima, who has lived in Fullerton since fourth grade. “People need people and we need to touch each other. It’s part of life. You can stroke a dog, but you need someone to hug you. I want to see my family.”
Throughout the pandemic, Morningside staff found some creative ways to conduct classes and activities, Nordseek said.
He said they were done online or on TV through Morningside’s in-house channel. Entertainment is also performed in the community courtyard, which residents can see from the balcony.
But even when face-to-face classes and activities resume, Nordsiek expects to reduce them to smaller groups.
Reservation, hand sanitizers, and temperature checks will be new common sense, he said. “We know that things don’t change overnight.”
