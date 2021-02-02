Studies show promising alternatives to personalized deep brain stimulation





Millions of patients suffering from neurological and psychiatric disorders such as depression, addiction, and chronic pain are refractory to treatment. In fact, about 30% of all patients with major depression do not respond to drug or psychotherapy at all. Simply put, many traditional treatments for these disorders may have reached their limits. Where are you going from here? Studies published in Nature Biomedical Engineering It paves the way for personalized deep brain stimulation, a promising alternative, led by Maryam Shanechi, Andrew and Erna Viterbi Early Career Chair of the USC Viterbi School of Engineering. This study represents a major step forward in achieving new treatments for many neurological and psychiatric disorders. Until now, the challenge of personalized deep brain stimulation has been the human brain itself. Psychiatric disorders can appear differently in each patient’s brain. Similarly, each patient’s brain activity and its symptoms differ greatly in whether and how they respond to the stimulus. This makes it difficult to know the effect of the stimulus on a particular patient and how to change the stimulus dose (that is, its amplitude or frequency) over time to suit the patient’s needs. Shanechi and her team find a way to predict how electrical stimulation affects an individual’s brain activity across multiple brain regions by developing new stimulus waveforms and creating new machine learning models. I did. They collaborated with Bijan Pesaran, a professor of neuroscience at New York University, to demonstrate the success of the model in real-world brain stimulation experiments. To achieve this, they designed two tools. A new electrical stimulation wave for mapping brain activity. A new machine learning technology that learns maps from brain data collected during stimulation. Our waves, which randomly change amplitude and frequency over time, have made it possible to see and predict how the brain responds to a wide range of stimulus doses. “ Maryam Shanechi, Andrew and Erna Viterbi Early Career Chair, Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of Southern California Viterbi Engineering Just as a skeleton key can unlock a door, waves can be applied to an individual’s brain and provide a personalized map of how they respond to stimuli. To test their hypothesis, researchers applied their waves to four different areas of the brain. In each case, for the first time, they were able to predict the outcome of brain activity across multiple regions. What this means is that physicians may be able to quickly personalize the “dose” of deep brain stimulation in real time on a case-by-case basis by varying the amplitude and frequency of stimulation. Think of it as a brain-stimulating version that increases or decreases the number of milligrams of the pill. The consequences are enormous for people suffering from mental disorders such as treatment-resistant depression and anxiety. Shanechi and her team previously developed machine learning techniques to decipher symptoms of mental disorders such as mood from brain activity. Now, with a new ability to more accurately predict on an individual basis how stimuli affect brain activity, they are trying to combine their findings towards personalized treatment of mental illness. “The combination of these two boxes is a closed-loop brain machine that adjusts the dose of electrical stimulation therapy by tracking symptoms in real time based on brain activity and predicting how changes in stimulation will change. I want to build an interface. Activities, and therefore these symptoms. “ Source: University of Southern California Journal reference: Yang, Y. , et al.. (2021) Modeling and prediction of dynamic response of large brain networks during direct electrical stimulation. Nature Biomedical Engineering.. doi.org/10.1038/s41551-020-00666-w..

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos