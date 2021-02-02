“Important windows” missed because nursing homes were not first vaccinated





The Oireachtas Commission announced on Tuesday that it had missed a “window of significant opportunity” because it did not begin widespread vaccination of nursing homes shortly after Shot arrived in the country. Nursing Home Ireland (NHI), which represents the sector, said, “The first 77,000 vaccinations in mid-January, despite the fact that nursing home residents and staff have been designated as a top priority for vaccination. Only 10% were in nursing homes, “tell the Health Commission. House”. “The first vaccine arrived in Ireland on December 26, but the first vaccine was given on January 7, 2021 only in private or any nursing home,” said Tadhg Daly, CEO of NHI. Every day is essential for Nursing Home residents and staff. “ On January 13, 7,925 vaccinations were given at long-term home care facilities and 69,378 vaccinations were given to health care workers, according to HSE figures. Nursing home residents accounted for 37% of more than 1,000 Covid-19 deaths in January. In December, the Irish Times reported that plans to vaccinate nursing homes were slightly delayed after reports of anaphylaxis appeared elsewhere in some individuals. Based on these reports, the National Immunization Advisory Board (NIAC) stated that the first tranche of the vaccine prefers to be given in hospitals where professional medical assistance is available in case of side effects. Nursing home vaccination was accelerated on January 8. Sources said on Monday night that NIAC showed that the AstraZeneca vaccine could be used as an option for people aged 65 and over, but said other factors were taken into account and there may be subtle differences associated with its administration. It was. The committee was to meet on Saturday and Monday to advise the bureau yesterday evening. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) last week approved the use of the vaccine in all adults, but German health officials have restricted its use in older cohorts. First sweep NHI also informs the Health Commission that it is necessary to outline a system for vaccination of residents and staff who missed the first sweep of a nursing home. According to the HSE “mop-up” guidelines for this process as seen by the Irish Times, vaccinated people had at least 6 residents, or a nursing home with a Covid outbreak with 3 residents and a minimum of 9 staff. It states that it will only visit. vaccination. According to the guidelines, if the number of vaccinations at the care facility that occurred is less than this number, or if the population misses the first vaccination due to infection with Covid-19, the population will be a weekly “vaccination hub” outside of nursing. He says he will be vaccinated at. Go home between 21 and 28 days after the first dose. The guidelines state that the first dose to a resident of a nursing home who missed it should be given on the day of the second vaccination only if an excess vaccine is available. “When mopping up in the field, we need to ensure that the maximum number of doses can be extracted from the vial, as we need to minimize dose waste,” maximizes doses and resources. It states guidelines designed to.

