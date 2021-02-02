Colorado considering changes to the current COVID-19 dial system





Colorado Springs, Colorado (KRDO)-Colorado’s pandemic safety restrictions may be relaxed sooner than expected, based on a proposed update to the state’s COVID-19 dial. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is considering changes to the state’s current system to specify guidelines for coronavirus limits and capacity levels in each county. This “Dial 2.0” is based on feedback from local leaders to improve the balance between current pandemic needs and financial difficulties. “When thinking about the lifespan of a pandemic, it makes sense that there are different interventions depending on where you are,” said Dr. Eric France, Chief Health Officer. The move happened on Monday, as state health officials said Colorado’s coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are steadily declining. “After Christmas and the New Year, holidays have surged a bit, but have been steadily declining since then,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Harley. Health officials said it was also due to progress in state vaccination efforts. “Now we are in the place where we are vaccinated with the health care workers in the most vulnerable and most likely to die or be hospitalized, so it’s a different place than it was six months ago,” France said. Said. “Dial 2.0” relaxes certain metric requirements, This allows you to move some counties to lower levels. Metrics tracked within a 14-day period will be reduced to 7 days. It also reduces the percentage of Coloradans that need to test positive for the virus at each level. El Paso County, which currently meets two of the three criteria needed to move from Level Orange to Level Yellow, will move quickly under the proposed changes. “Given that we are in another part of the pandemic, these different things can have different roles for the next iteration of the dial. This is absolutely what we should do. That’s it, “said France. State health leaders said they plan to update the COVID-19 dial system again in the spring and summer, based on an ongoing response to the pandemic. Previously, Governor Jared Polis updated the dial system in November to create Level Purple, reflecting the record cases and hospitalizations of the time.

