At current supply rates, Kaiser Permanente will take more than four years to obtain sufficient COVID-19 vaccine for all California patients





Kaiser Permanente states that the shortage of supplies has delayed and annoyed the deployment of vaccines for patients. Many patients describe annoyingly long wait times just because they are told that there are no appointments available. In an email sent to patients over the weekend, CEO Greg Adams acknowledged these concerns and explained how serious the vaccine deficiency is. Kaiser is treating 9.3 million Californians and has only taken 300,000 times so far, he said. Vaccine tracker: The CA’s efforts when it is possible to receive the coronavirus vaccine are as follows. Since the vaccine was first shipped to California in mid-December, it has averaged about 43,000 doses per week. If that rate persists, it means that it will take approximately 216 weeks (or just over four years) to give a sufficient initial dose to all patients in Kaiser’s California. “Unfortunately, the number of vaccines currently manufactured and distributed is not enough to meet our needs,” said Greg Adams, Chairman and CEO of Kaiser Permanente. Said. This is pretty wild. Kaiser Permanente sent the email to patients stating that they received the vaccine only about 300,000 times, despite treating 9.3 million Californians. This is about 43k per week. That is, at that rate, it takes more than 4 years to administer a single dose to all patients. pic.twitter.com/qtF1YFGH05 — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) February 2, 2021 Jeannine Wilson is a patient with Kaiser, an external health care provider in Marin County, and is considered part of Phase 1A of vaccination, but cannot be booked yet. She recently tried and was put on hold for 42 minutes. “42 minutes later, I answered another question, yes, yes, I was qualified, but I didn’t have a vaccine or reservation, so I have to call back within a week,” Wilson told ABC7 News. .. “It seemed really mean and I felt like I was trying to get a really difficult concert ticket.” Relation: Bay Area COVID-19 Tracker Thankfully, experts believe that the surprisingly slow pace of Kaiser’s vaccination will soon recover. Dr. Mike Wasserman, a member of the California Vaccine Advisory Board, said significant changes are expected in the next three to four weeks. “The new Washington administration expects vaccines to begin to increase,” said Dr. Wasserman. “And I think the only challenge for all of us is to know the number of vaccines. It will be available in the coming weeks and months.” Thankfully, Kaiser expects the pace to rise soon. They say they are ready to administer more than 200,000 vaccines a week in California. At that rate, it takes less than a year to vaccinate (or administer at least one dose) to each patient. pic.twitter.com/sGZg54T9RE — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) February 2, 2021 Dr. Wasserman said he believes the public deserves its transparency. “I’m a member of Kaiser, so I received the same letter, so I thought it was very transparent, and I need more transparency in terms of being honest about what’s available,” said Greg Adams. Mentioned the email. According to Adams, Kaiser is ready and will administer 200,000 vaccines a week when the vaccine becomes available. At that rate, it takes less than a year to vaccinate all Kaiser patients, or at least one dose. “I think Kaiser is trying,” Wilson said. “I think they understand how frustrated and upset people are. I think they’re pretty frustrated too.” If you have any questions or comments about the COVID-19 vaccine, please submit using the form below or Here.. Get the latest news, information and videos about Here’s a new coronavirus pandemic Related stories and videos:

