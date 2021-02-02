Indiana COVID-19 vaccine provided to 65-69 people | Hometown

Elkhart — Approximately 96,000 Hoogers between the ages of 65 and 69 were scheduled to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at 5 pm on Monday, the first day of qualification, state health officials said. It was.

Indiana health officials said they would make the vaccine available to people between the ages of 65 and 69, reducing the previously established range of people over the age of 70. Reservations can be made at www.ourshot.in.gov or by calling the state’s 2-1-1 Telephone Assistance Service.

Elkhart County Health Officer Bethany Waite shared the announcement with the Commission on Monday. She said she expects it to take about three weeks to cross the age group and another three weeks after vaccination is released at age 60.

“We’re on track. Some of the mandatory worker lists have been expanded for eligibility, so you’ll want to find out if you’re covered online.” She said. “The state said last week that 60 percent of the vaccinated groups (80, 70 years old) chose to be vaccinated. Good news.”

Indiana authorities have decided to qualify shots based on age, rather than promoting teachers and other essential workers as in other states. Statistics show that people over the age of 60 account for 93% of deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana and 64% of hospitalizations, claiming that vaccination of these people has the greatest impact.

Wait for the board to share the local number.

“In the 70’s, that age group can be infected by 80 percent, and only about 5 percent of people aged 80 are more likely to get infected, but this is death,” she said. Said and showed two different graphs. “This is why we are vaccinated by age. If you were in your 80s, 50% of 80-year-olds infected with COVID-19 died. 25% of 70-year-olds died of the disease. , 16% of 60-year-olds died of the disease. That’s why the state is 80, 70 years old and is now transitioning to 60 years old. Those groups are most likely to die. “

Coronavirus killed nearly 10,000 people in Indiana and 348 in Elkhart County, killing nearly 60% of those deaths in the last three months during the state’s deadliest surge, according to state health statistics. I killed you.

As of Sunday, 562,084 Hoosiers received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 143,638 received the second dose, which was fully vaccinated. In Elkhart County, 13,850 people have been first dosed and 4,096 have been fully vaccinated.

More pharmacies offering vaccines

Martin’s Super Markets and its parent company, Spartan Nash, have announced that they will offer the COVID-19 vaccine in all Midwestern pharmacies through partnerships with the US Department of Health and Social Welfare and state programs.

The vaccine is given to patients free of charge, but patients must bring their insurance card and ID.

SpartanNash did not say exactly when the vaccine will be available, but customers can sign up to be notified when the vaccine is available at the nearest SpartanNash pharmacy. https://martins-supermarkets.com/covid-19-vaccine..

“Multiple COVID-19 vaccines have been approved and are ready for widespread distribution in the coming months. The Spartan Nash and retail pharmacy family are here for our customers. We are this important. We are committed to providing a safe and clean environment for receiving vaccines, “said Lori Raya, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, in a statement. “Our pharmacists have played an important role in the fight against the coronavirus and will continue to play that role, providing life-saving emergency to the communities we serve. COVID-19 vaccine available You can trust that you will have safe access when it happens. “

To ensure the safety of both visitors and pharmacists and the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine, customers must make an appointment and complete a health examination before receiving vaccination. According to a news release, this measure aims to reduce latency, ensure efforts to keep the right social distance, and allow customers to receive a second dose in a timely manner. is.