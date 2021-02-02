Authorities turn attention to “Superspreader” Super Bowl party as COVID-19 cases decline in Los Angeles County





Los Angeles (KABC)-Los Angeles County continues to move in a positive direction, but the number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths remains very high. On Monday, the county reported 85 additional deaths from the virus and 4,223 new cases. This is a decline from the current surge peak in early January, when the county routinely sees more than 200 deaths per day and more than 15,000 new cases per day. Hospitalizations are also declining, with 5,398 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized, down from the peak of 8,000 in early January. The current surge was partially fueled by vacation rallies. Authorities are currently urging the public to avoid new surges by not gathering in groups to see the Super Bowl. The restaurant is allowed to reopen for outdoor dining, but not to have a TV. “Avoid Superspreading Super Bowl parties,” said Hilda Solis, chairman of the county’s supervisory board. “It’s not safe to get together in someone else’s house.” The county is also focusing on the distribution of vaccines, especially to ensure that those who receive the first dose also receive a second dose. The problem was supply. Authorities say they are vaccinated, but the amount is different. The county has been vaccinated about 1 million times, at least 80% of which are given. Local officials say it is the highest rate among the largest counties in the country. Authorities are urging the public to continue to pay attention, despite the declining number of cases and hospitalizations. “We’re heading in the right direction, but there are still ways to prevent hospitals from becoming overcrowded and overstressing health care workers,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of county health. ..

