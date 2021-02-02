England surges in tests after detecting 11 South African variants





Health officials said last week that they would increase testing in eight regions across the UK, where nearly 12 cases of the COVID-19 variant in South Africa were confirmed. Eleven cases detected by genome sequencing performed on a random sample of coronavirus-positive results cannot be traced back to overseas travel, raising concerns about local infection. The relocation in an area of ​​approximately 80,000 people, including parts of London and the southeast, and the West Midlands of east and northwest England, will deploy mobile and door-to-door testing capabilities. Apart from the usual procedure, even people who have no symptoms of the virus can be tested in the affected area. In a statement, Health Minister Matt Hancock said, “It is important to do everything possible to stop the infection of this variant, and everyone in these areas, with or without symptoms. I strongly recommend that you undergo an inspection. ” “We continue to closely monitor new variants here and around the world, making surge testing capabilities available in the affected areas, in addition to our extensive testing services.” Highly contagious Coronavirus The first variant identified in South Africa spread rapidly around the world and was first detected last week in the already devastated United States. Moderna and Pfizer said their shots are still effective against mutants, but as scientists appear to be able to escape some of the effects of current vaccines and synthetic antibody therapies. I’m worried about mutations. The UK has detected 105 strains so far since it first appeared at the end of last year. In late December, we imposed a travel ban on flights and arrivals from South Africa, strengthening quarantine and other measures for all travelers coming to the United Kingdom. Authorities hoped the move would hinder the import of variants, but 11 new cases without travel links raised concerns that the strategy might have failed. However, in 6 of the 8 new cases of South African variants last week, the infection was found in only one person, not the population. Follow the latest news about the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) © 2021 AFP Quote: The United Kingdom has 11 S.African variant cases (2021, 2021) obtained on February 2, 2021 from https: //medicalxpress.com/news/2021-02-england-surge-safrican-variant-cases.html. After detecting (February 2nd), the number of tests surged This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

