The latest information on the COVID-19 vaccine by Dr. Maura Rothman, Health Officer of Howard County





The following information has been released Via social media According to Howard County Health Department on February 1st: Dear Howard County Community: It’s been five weeks since Maryland started vaccination with COVID-19. As of today, HCHD is taking advantage of the entire vaccine supply to deliver 15,283 initial doses to the community. Last week, we expanded our vaccine business to Howard Community College (HCC) to increase capacity. In collaboration with partners such as the HC Government, HCPSS, and volunteers, members of Priority Groups 1A and 1B received 5,660 initial doses of HCC. This included healthcare professionals, seniors over the age of 75, adults with developmental disabilities, PreK-12 educators, and childcare providers. This was an incredible feat achieved in a very short time before a major snowstorm. We wanted a gradual increase in supply so that more people could be vaccinated each week. Distribution from the CDC to Maryland remains stagnant, according to the governor. Over the past few weeks, the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) has begun distributing vaccines to additional providers to increase access points for vaccination. These providers include large group practice such as retail pharmacies, hospitals and Kaiser Permanente. Last night, through Federal Pharmacy Partnership Part B, I learned that life support facilities will start vaccination this week. The Howard County Health Department (HCHD) has no control over how these organizations prioritize vaccines or schedule appointments. As MDH distributes the vaccine to additional organizations, local health departments can expect to receive less until the supply of vaccines increases significantly. This week, HCHD was assigned 2000 doses of vaccine (dose # 1). This is a 66% reduction from last week. I would like to ship the vaccine tomorrow. Based on this information and the weather considerations, we have made the following plans this week: The second dosing clinic scheduled for today and tomorrow was rescheduled at HCC on Wednesday. All scheduled people at these clinics are informed to come to HCC on Wednesday at the originally designated time.

On Tuesday, if the weather permits, HCHD will host a small vaccine clinic for adults with developmental disabilities at Ascend One.

On Thursdays and Fridays, Priority Group 1B, Educator Pre-K-12, and nursery schools will be vaccinated with 2000 doses received this week. HCPSS staff are registered by HCPSS. Private school staff and day care centers are registered by HCHD.

If you plan to arrive at the clinic, please arrive at least 10 minutes before the appointment time. We know that the amount of vaccine is inadequate for the 200,000 residents who pre-register with us. We continue to advocate additional doses and continually revise the plan based on the governor’s expansion of priority groups and changes in assignments. Vaccines are still limited, but community members are advised to contact retail pharmacies, hospitals and Kaiser to assess their availability. Thank you for your patience. Maura J. Rothman, Maryland ### See this release online here: https://www.howardcountymd.gov/LinkClick.aspx?fileticket=y4htixCYA4M%3d&tabid=1093&portalid=0 Scott E

