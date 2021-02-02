Sweden’s COVID-19 intensive care mortality rate is lower than many studies in other countries

Credit: CC0 public domain



According to a new study, Sweden’s COVID-19 intensive care unit (ICU) mortality rate was lower than many studies in other countries during the first wave of the pandemic. Analysis of individual underlying illnesses found that they were associated with mortality, but an analysis examining all these variables together found that COVID-19 in intensive care, with the exception of chronic lung disease. Mortality was found not to be associated with underlying illness. However, this new study, like previous studies, found that mortality was caused by age, severity of COVID-19 disease, and the presence and extent of organ failure.

The study is published at European Journal of Anesthesiology By Dr. Michel Chu and his colleagues at Linköping University Hospital in Linköping, Sweden.

“The results of ICU care in Sweden, coupled with what is widely recognized as a’relaxed’national pandemic strategy, are naturally being scrutinized,” the author explains.

They analyzed the admission of 1563 adults to the Swedish ICU from March 6 to May 6, 2020, confirmed COVID-19 disease in the laboratory, completed a 30-day follow-up, and completed the 30-day follow-up. Discovered all causes for 30 days. death Although 27% actually died in the ICU, it shows that most of the patients who died in the ICU actually died in the ICU.

Various factors, including age, were associated with mortality. Being a man increased the risk of death by 50%, but having severe respiratory failure (more advanced illness-present in three-quarters of patients) tripled the risk of death. did. However, Chronic lung disease (50% increase in mortality risk), the presence of comorbidities was not independently associated with mortality. Also note that this Swedish cohort had a much higher degree of hypoxia (oxygen deficiency) than cohorts in other countries. In other words, these Swedish patients were generally ill when they entered the ICU.

The 23% ICU mortality rate in this Swedish study is between those found in two national studies using small cohorts from Iceland and Denmark, 15% and 37%, respectively. This is lower than the mortality rates reported by the North American study (35%) and the France-Belgium-Switzerland study (26-30%). These studies had near-complete discharge data. That is, most patients survived the ICU or, sadly, died there, and few were still being treated at the time of the study.

In one report from Lombardy, Italy, the ICU mortality rate was initially reported to be 26%. However, this did not include complete data, as many patients were still being treated. In a study consisting of almost the same patients and after a near-complete ICU follow-up, the mortality rate was 49%. These results are a recent meta-analysis of 20 studies worldwide (TM Cook and colleagues, anesthesiology, 2020) reporting an ICU mortality rate of 42% for patients with completed ICU entry and exit data. Is comparable to Another study by Cook and colleagues, published at the Department of Anesthesiology at the same time as this Swedish study (see another press release), showed that the global ICU mortality rate by October 2020 was further reduced to 36%. I am.

This new study from Sweden confirms previous findings of significantly higher mortality among people over the age of 65. Patients over the age of 80 were seven times more likely to die than patients under the age of 50, but the authors show that their data “the provision of intensive care should not be restricted based solely on age.” It is clear. ” “Not all patients over the age of 80 die from the ICU. This is one of the reasons why this group of patients cannot be excluded from ICU care based solely on age. All care decisions must be made on a patient-by-patient basis.” ..

As in other studies, the majority of patients suffered from underlying illness (comorbidities), most commonly hypertension, diabetes, and obesity. When analyzed individually, most comorbidities were associated with mortality, but after adjusting for other variables, their effects were not statistically significant. Severe obesity (BMI> 40) was not associated with increased mortality, as suggested by other studies. The only underlying condition found to affect Swedish patients was chronic lung disease, which was associated with a 50% increase in mortality risk.

The authors describe various aspects of Sweden’s ICU policy that may be associated with lower ICU mortality. They say: “Process and organizational factors may have contributed to the relatively good results seen in the Swedish ICU, as staff, protective equipment, availability of medicines, medical and technical equipment were considered early at the hospital and regional levels. There is sex. “

In the first quarter of 2020, Sweden had 5.1 ICU beds per 100,000 population, compared to 27 / 100,000 in the United States. The COVID-19 pandemic unleashed a collaborative response in the Swedish ICU, doubling peak bed numbers from about 500 to over 1100. The proportion of ICU beds occupied in the country during the study period (the peak month of the first wave of the pandemic) never reached its maximum capacity. Another factor that may be associated with reduced mortality in the COVID-19 ICU is the combined specialty of anesthesiology and intensive care in Sweden, and this dual ability concentrates from perioperative care. It has become possible to quickly divert resources to treatment management.

However, Sweden’s strategy faces severe criticism at home and abroad that it is too relaxed and relies on the personal responsibilities of its citizens, rather than a forced blockade. The King of Sweden also publicly criticized the country’s COVID-19 strategy as a failure in late 2020. To limit the spread of SARS-CoV-2, a new law on public transport and rallies was enacted in the fall of 2020, and in late 2020 the Swedish government could enforce restrictions such as closing venues to prevent incidents. A new law has been passed to ensure that. Rampage. Future staff shortages, the impending potential for burnout, and many organizational challenges remain.

The authors conclude that: “Mortality rate of COVID-19 patients admitted to Sweden Intensive care Despite the more serious illness of Swedish patients on admission, the units are generally lower than previously reported in other countries. Mortality appears to be caused by age, severity of baseline disease, and the presence and extent of organ failure, rather than existing comorbidities. “

Professor Chu, who is also the Deputy Editor-in-Chief of European Journal of Anesthesiology, Adds: “Sweden chose a different pandemic strategy than its European neighbors, but its population was unaffected by the rise in infection rates this winter. Sweden’s medical system puts a long-term burden on COVID-19 Over time you will know if you can tolerate it. Disease. ”

National results and characteristics of patients admitted to the Swedish intensive care unit for COVID-19, European Journal of Anesthesiology, DOI: 10.1097 / EJA.0000000000001459

