Johnson County Expands Phase 2 of COVID-19 Vaccination Program

Johnson County is in the process of Phase 2 of the COVID-19 vaccination program. Dr. Sanmi Areola, Director of the Johnson County Health and Environment Department, said: The county will begin vaccination of people over the age of 65 and K-12 special education teachers — I was able to get their shots this week. “Our special education teachers and students tend to be isolated because they can’t mask their masks well,” said Elizabeth Holtzsch, director of epidemiology at the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment. When answering questions at the Virtual Town Hall, county officials say thousands have completed the vaccine survey, but many have not yet received a response from the county. “Your friends and family may have filled out the form, and you’re confused because you didn’t get a reply from us and couldn’t make a reservation last week. We know when those clinics are Open as soon as you know what it will be, we will reach out, Holzschuh said. The Ministry of Health said this week it plans to work with the county’s health partners to administer the vaccine. “From this week, partners such as Advent Health, Olathe Health and KU Med are helping vaccinations in the 65+ category,” said Areola. Flooded with Vaccine Deployment Phones — Johnson County is adding contractors to help answer questions about the deployment process. County officials say the vaccine survey only needs to be completed once. FEMA, National Guard, and drive-through clinics are all possible ways to help distribute vaccines.

