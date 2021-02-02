When do you get the vaccine?Online calculator estimates your location in the queue





Many in other categories hope that life will return to normal as the UK accelerates towards the goal of receiving the first dose of the Covid vaccine in 15 million of the most vulnerable people by February 15. Waiting for a jab Over 80% of people over the age of 80 are vaccinated at least once, as is 66% of people between the ages of 75 and 79. Prime Minister Boris Johnson Is receiving 140 vaccines per minute nationwide, confirming that more than 9 million people have been vaccinated at least once. AstraZeneca Or Pfizer vaccine. There are 1,400 vaccination facilities nationwide, including Salisbury Cathedral, which means that more than 97% of the population is within 10 miles of vaccination services. Margaret Keenan, 91, of Coventry became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer vaccine on December 8, 2020. Brian Pinker, an 82-year-old retired engineer, joined Ms. Keenan in the history book by becoming the first recipient of the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine on January 4, 2021. By mid-February, the government aims to provide vaccines to the top four priority groups, including those over 80, front-line healthcare professionals, and clinically highly vulnerable, over 75. The specific underlying health condition moves to the top of the queue. For now, for the rest of us, we have little choice but to sit firmly and wait for our turn. But if you feel angry, Omni Vaccine Queue Calculator It is available to provide a rough estimate of how long it will take for your number to be displayed. The tool will ask you to enter your age, answer some basic questions about your health and working conditions, and get a rough idea of ​​where you are in the line. Whatever the answer you receive, patience is likely to remain the watchword, and the calculator is currently operating on the basic assumption that 2.7 million vaccinations are given weekly. Covid-19 is clearly far from the end, with more than 3.84 million respiratory illnesses and more than 107,000 deaths in the UK so far. The current blockade restrictions appear to be suppressing the peak of the second wave, which is declining from the peak of 68,000 new cases on January 8 alone. Deaths are also declining, but slower than positive tests.

