Coping with the emotions of diagnosing Alzheimer’s disease





Diagnosis can lead to emotional problems as well as physical problems.

Greensboro, NC — Most people tend to think that as they get older, they become physically slower, retire on the beach, and grow older with their partners. You don’t think you have a debilitating health problem. In an interview with Gale King of CBS This MorningThe wife of legendary singer Tony Bennett reveals that her husband has been fighting Alzheimer’s disease for the past four years. Relation: Singer Tony Bennett reveals fight against Alzheimer’s disease Accepting and dealing with the reality that your loved one suffers from dementia such as Alzheimer’s is a challenge many families experience. According to the World Health Organization, nearly 50 million people have dementia, and Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia. When your loved one is first diagnosed, there may be a swarm of emotions. Common emotions such as shock, denial, anger, and sadness. Fear can be the most important emotion, as the exact trajectory of the illness and its long-term effects on their loved ones are unknown. Science provides the basis for illness and its course. But it’s unclear how it will develop for your loved ones. Many people understand that dementia affects memory, but they actually know that their bodies eventually fail, such as walking, talking, eating, and self-care. not. It is natural to be afraid of such a diagnosis. Remember, you’re not as scared as you know. When you receive bad news, you think the worst by default. Instead, learn everything you can about progress, what you can do to help slow down progress, and talk to others to find out that you are not alone. You may show your feelings when you are with your loved one until you adapt to the diagnosis. It can be emotional for both of you. Honesty and transparency about your feelings will last for a long time. help. You don’t have to know all the answers. It’s a process, and you’ll both find a way forward with the help of their healthcare providers. Ask your loved ones what they need and want from you. Let them talk. This will give you guidance on how to provide them with meaningful support. For more resources on the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease, Visit the website of the Western Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association Here in North Carolina. There is a 24-hour, 24/7 hotline available to anyone with experience of amnesia, caregivers, or healthcare professionals. You can call 800-272-3900. Share your thoughts about me Facebook Page: Blanca Cobb – Body Language Expert. Please write a message on my timeline. I will call you back. I hope you like my page while you are on my page.

