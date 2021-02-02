Folx Health launches telemedicine for trans-community

Like many trans-gender men, Samuel K. Davis has always struggled to get the testosterone needed to treat gender dysphoria. He ran into more problems when he moved from California to Florida during a pandemic. Trying to get a new healthcare provider turns into a nightmare. He made an appointment over the phone with a local clinic, answered questions about his health history, talked to a clinician for 10 minutes and paid $ 80, but couldn’t hear any words.

“Two months later, I received a letter from them saying that I had processed my information,” says Davis. He has never received any medicine. For four months, he took no prescription drugs and put them on an emotional roller coaster exacerbated by hormonal fluctuations. “I was at the time I was. Maybe this shouldn’t happen.”

By chance he came across a post on his Instagram account @transguysupply. It mentioned, at least initially, a new online service called Folk Health that promised to connect transgender adults to medical services for free. Through the Folx Health virtual ingestion process, he entered information about his health history. The platform matched him with a clinician named Kate. A week and a half later, he received an injectable testosterone by mail.

“I’m not going to lie — I cried,” says Davis.

Attempting to receive strange and quality medical care can feel like a futile exercise. Going to a traditional primary care provider is a gambling because there is no way to know in advance whether a particular doctor is sensitive to strange health problems or will be completely disabled. This is doubly true for transhealth. Some cities have non-profit health centers, especially for the queer community, but these centers often lack the resources to keep up with demand. The need for weird health care is great and there are few care options. Folx Health has launched a telemedicine service to reach this historically low-participation community in a design-progressive way.

The company raised $ 25 million in a series A round led by Bessemer Ventures. “There are many industries and disciplines that are undervalued and underutilized by the venture community,” said Morgan Chisam, an investor at Bessemer Ventures. “We have seen the power of a healthcare experience to sell directly to consumers. We have seen the opportunity to meet the unique needs of certain people. For me, this was easy.” He states that the queer community is much larger than investors often perceive, accounting for 10% of the US population.