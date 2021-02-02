Israel posted 8,261 new cases of coronavirus, tested positive every 11 times





Israel posted on Tuesday a case of 8,261 new coronaviruses diagnosed a day ago. This means that every 11 tests returned positive. The Ministry of Health said it conducted 92,958 tests on Monday, raising the national infection rate to 9.2%. In the Harried sector, the infection rate is much higher at 17.8%. Coronavirus Ward, Hadasa Ainkerem Hospital, Jerusalem (((Photo: Amit Chaabi) The national coronavirus reproduction number R has continued to rise despite the blockade and is now approaching 1, which is believed to be high. The ministry said 1,094 patients were in serious condition, of whom 316 were ventilated. The official death toll is currently 4,816. In Israel, 71,618 active patients currently have the disease. At least 12,150 in Jerusalem, 4,432 in Bnei Brak, 2,683 in Modiin Irit, 2,396 in Peta Chikva, 2,303 in Tel Aviv-Yafo, 2,177 in Bet Shemesh, 2,004 In Ashdod, 1,390 people live in Rishon Region and 1,304 in Holon. , 1,301 in Haifa, 1,243 in Netanya, 1,121 in Rehovot, 1,093 in Betoshem, 967 in Beital Irit, 951 in Elad, 929 in Ashkelon, 906 in Kiryat Gat. Over the past week, the number of confirmed cases in Jerusalem has decreased by 21%, in Bnei Brak by 15% and in Modiinirit by 21%. Jerusalem boasts the best tabulation of lively incidents (((Photo: EPA) However, Tel Aviv has recorded a 21% increase in new infections. It increased by 19% in Ashdod, 21% in Holon, 18% in Rishon LeTsi and 17% in Rehovot. During that time, 3,165,400 Israelis (34.35%) received the first dose of coronavirus and 1,824,525 (19.8%) received the second dose. Since the start of the vaccination campaign, 4,989,925 vaccines have been administered. In the general sector, 82% of people over the age of 60 have been vaccinated so far, but in the Haredi sector, that figure is 66%.

