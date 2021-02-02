Studies show that reducing profits impairs mental health and has the greatest impact on the most vulnerable.advantage





Reductions in social security benefits, such as Universal Credit, have a negative impact on mental health, especially for the most vulnerable groups hit hardest by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a new study. The· Research on major welfare reforms We also found that in high-income countries such as the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada, policies aimed at making profits more generous are associated with positive mental health outcomes. The authors of the study prevent mental health deterioration by permanently adding £ 20 a week of Covid to Universal Credit for 12 months after April, extending the boost to other benefit claimants. Said that it can be done. At least wealthy. “Our research shows that we need to maintain the current £ 20 weekly increase in Universal Credit to protect the mental health of the most vulnerable people in our society,” co-authored the report. Professor Clare Bambra of Newcastle University said. The study, which is believed to be the first of its kind, raises concerns about the adequacy of UK unemployment support.Austerity Stripped £ 37 billion Removing the £ 20 replenishment from profits over the last 10 years Reduced unemployed help to 1991 level, According to the Resolution Foundation. At the same time, millions of people will be needed New or added Mental health support as a result of Covid’s pressure. The Royal College of Psychiatrists states that the virus and its economic and social consequences are the number one cause Threat to national mental health Since World War II. Ministers have postponed the decision to keep the £ 20 replenishment until the March budget. Extensive call To be retained.Those who insist on making it permanent include: Number to increase Tory backbench MP. The Newcastle report analyzed 38 academic studies conducted over the last three decades to assess whether policy changes and welfare system reforms affected the mental health of adults and children. Of the 21 papers examining the increase for the benefit of generosity, 14 found positive mental health results. Of the 17 people considering depreciation or access to benefits, 11 found adverse effects on mental health and only 2 found positive effects. These studies, which examined the different impacts of social security reform between population subgroups, found that expansion policies reduced inequality, while profit cuts disproportionately affected the mental health of the least wealthy. I found. The report found that increased benefits aimed at helping families with dependent children had a positive impact on mental health. Of the six studies assessing children’s allowance, four related well-being increase with improvement in the mental health of the child and / or mother. Julija Simpson, another co-author of this treatise, said: , Mental health of some of the most vulnerable groups in our society. “ A government spokesperson said: -twenty four. “ Last year’s University of Liverpool survey found a horde of “stressors” such as Universal Credit and waiting for the first payment for five weeks. Increased psychological distress..Another 2018 study Gateshead’s Universal Credit turned out to be a “public health threat” because it caused such a high level of anxiety and depression. Alice Wiseman, director of public health at the Gateshead Council, said the Newcastle survey reinforced the 2018 findings. “It provides compelling evidence of the need for a compassionate welfare support system that ensures that everyone has the opportunity for a healthy standard of living.” Sophie Collet of Mental Health Charity Mind said: “When the social security system works, it can reduce inequality, improve mental health, raise people and rebuild people’s lives. Unfortunately, some of the UK’s current benefits programs are It has a negative impact on people’s mental health. “

