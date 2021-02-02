Gestational diabetes increases the risk of cardiovascular events during pregnancy | HCPLive





Gestational diabetes (GD) may accelerate the onset of type 2 diabetes and increase its risk. is this, Cardiovascular diseaseHowever, it is not entirely known whether achieving normoglycemia can reduce the risk of excess cardiovascular disease associated with these patients. A team led by Erica P. Ganderson, a research unit in Kaiser Permanente Northern California, has post-pregnancy associated with female coronary calcification (CAC), a symptom and predictor of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. A cardiovascular clinical event that evaluated the history and glucose tolerance of gestational diabetes. Research parameters In this study, researchers conducted a coronary risk development (CARDIA) study in young adults, a multicenter community-based prospective cohort of young black (50%) and white adults aged 18-30 years at a US baseline. I got the data from. .. Overall, at least one singleton birth (n = 2066) during follow-up, up to 5 glucose tolerance tests at baseline and during 25 years (1986-2011), gestational diabetes status, and baseline with coronary arteries. The final analysis included arterial calcification measurements obtained from one or more follow-up examinations of 1,133 women without diabetes in 15, 20, and 25 years (2001-2011). Researchers measured coronary artery calcification using non-contrast-enhanced computed tomography. It was bisected as any CAC (score> 0) or no CAC (score = 0). They also complemented the CAC-adjusted hazard ratio and interval-breaking data that estimated the history of gestational diabetes and the 95% confidence interval for subsequent glucose tolerance groups (normal blood glucose, prediabetes, or accidental diabetes). Average 14.7 years after last birth using a logarithmic model Adjusted for pre-pregnancy and follow-up covariates. Investigation result A total of 139 (12.3%) individuals reported gestational diabetes. The average age of this subgroup was 47.6 years at follow-up. Overall, CAC was present in 34 (25%) of these patients and in 149 (15%) women without gestational diabetes. Adjusted hazard ratios are 1.54 (95% CI, 1.06-2.24) for patients without gestational diabetes / normoglycemia, 2.17 (95% CI, 1.09-4.17), 2.02 (95%) for patients with gestational diabetes or prediabetes. CI, 0.98-4.19) Patients with gestational diabetes or accidental diabetes (overall) P = 0.003). “Previously women without GD showed a gradual increase in the risk of CAC associated with impaired glucose tolerance,” the author writes. “Women with a history of GD were twice as likely to have CAC at all subsequent glucose tolerance levels. Women who had previously developed GD had a CVD risk of middle-aged atherosclerosis with normoglycemia. Does not decrease even if you achieve. “ Gestational diabetes and impaired glucose tolerance recognized during pregnancy affect 250,000 women in the United States and account for 8-9% of all pregnancies. the study, “Postpregnancy gestational diabetes history and glucose tolerance test associated with coronary calcium in mid-pregnant women: CARDIA study, ”Was published online circulation..

