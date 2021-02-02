17-year-old “three cancer survivors” die from COVID-19





Key Point A teenager in Missouri has defeated cancer three times since he was four years old.

She was COVID-19 positive last November

Died last weekend due to complications of COVID-19 A teenager in Kansas City, Missouri, fought and defeated cancer three times last weekend and became infected with COVID-19. Aspen Deke was only 4 years old when he was diagnosed with Philadelphia chromosome-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia (Ph + ALL), Fox4. report ..by St. Baldric Foundation , Ph + ALL is a rare subtype of ALL, the most common childhood cancer. However, Deke fought a fierce battle despite the harsh prognosis she was given, and she ended up defeating cancer three times through four years of chemotherapy and bone marrow transplantation. However, Deke tested positive for COVID-19 in late November and was admitted to a family hospital. GoFundMe A description of the page. After being hospitalized for a month with “high fever”, he was able to return home for several days, but was hospitalized again and was diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs. She was admitted to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit on New Year’s Eve and placed on a ventilator. Deke died last weekend after a few months of fighting COVID-19. She was 17 years old. “At least for cancer, it’s terrible and scary to hear, but there’s a lot you know about it,” Aspen’s father, Eric Deke, told Fox4. “They can say,’This is how bad it is, this is what we are trying to do. This is what we expect.’ But this is all unknown. “ “She was the most thoughtful, kind, compassionate, tolerant and compassionate young woman you’ve ever met,” her mother, Amanda, said by Fox5DC. “She always wanted to give joy to everyone around her.” The family also called on people to help prevent the spread of the virus. “But when you go out in public, wear a mask, protect people, and wash your hands,” her parents said. “Think about others.” Children and COVID-19 The most vulnerable population in the pandemic has been the elderly.But that doesn’t mean that Children People of all ages can be infected and are not affected by the disease. by American Academy of PediatricsAs of January 28, approximately 2.82 million children are COVID-19 positive, accounting for 12.8% of all cases. In Missouri, the state Health / Senior Services Department To date, 3,054 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in children aged 0-9 years and 13,637 cases have been reported in children aged 10-19 years. In addition to children infected with COVID-19, many children are indirectly affected by the virus.So UNICEF Children’s lives are described as being affected “in a serious way” by a pandemic and at risk of change. This includes children whose families are further impoverished and many other children who do not have internet access to pursue education. “This is a universal crisis and for some children the impact will last a lifetime,” UNICEF said. Photo: Ri Butov / AIX

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos