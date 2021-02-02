Adults over 70 years old when Tennessee begins COVID-19 vaccination





Tennessee will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to Tennessee over the age of 70 this week as the state has begun to increase its COVID-19 vaccine quota. Tennessees over the age of 70 may begin enrolling for the COVID-19 vaccine on February 2nd tomorrow. Tennessees can find information about the phases covered by vaccination in their county and, if eligible, can register for vaccination through the following county health departments: https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/county-vaccine-information/. Instructions may vary in Tennessee metropolitan areas due to their independent business and large population. Therefore, residents of these areas need to confirm the plan with the local government. The TDH estimates that there are approximately 300,000 Tennessees in the 70-74 age group. Tennessee will be able to expand access to COVID-19 vaccination to this age group after the state’s allocation of COVID-19 vaccine has increased. Tennessee expects these vaccines to be given about 93,000 times this week. This is a 15% increase in the state’s previous weekly vaccine allocation. Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccination Program Priority is given to those at highest risk of illness and death from COVID-19. People aged 70-74 have a 70% higher COVID-19 mortality rate and a 40% higher hospitalization rate than people aged 65-69. Tennessee will advance the state’s COVID-19 vaccination program as the supply of vaccines increases. The TDH predicts that if vaccine supply continues to grow as expected, the state could expand vaccination to Phase 1b groups and groups aged 65 and over in March. It is important to note that counties in Tennessee may go through the vaccination phase at different times, depending on the supply and demand for COVID-19 vaccine. To find out where the county is, visit the following website: https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/vaccine-phases/.. In addition to vaccination, TDH reminds all Tennessees that wearing a face mask, maintaining social distance, and being tested during exposure or illness is important for controlling the pandemic. Let me do it. The Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccination Program is available online. www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/COVID-19_Vaccination_Plan.pdf. Find answers to frequently asked questions about COVID-19 vaccination https://covid19.tn.gov/data/faqs/..

..





