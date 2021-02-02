Door-to-door delivery of coronavirus tests to find South African variants begins





Door-to-door sales of thousands of coronavirus tests aimed at catching cases of South African variants are underway, and some residents are concerned about the presence of the strain in the United Kingdom.

Deploying additional tests in eight zip code regions of the country is part of an urgent effort to wipe out 80,000 people and stop the spread of tensions.

Eleven variants have been identified in the last five to six days in people with no travel ties and may be endemic to the community. In Woking, Surrey, two strains were found on Tuesday, and volunteers began knocking on road doors in parts of the GU21 zip code area, explaining the reasons for the test and leaving the kit to residents. (PA graphics) The plan includes more than 100 volunteers handing over PCR tests, but this is not mandatory and is only for people over the age of 18 for the approximately 9,500 residents of the area this week. .. Once completed and collected by volunteers working in pairs, the test will be sent to the laboratory for testing on South African strains. Robin Blancskill, 22, a town resident, told PA News Agency: “I’m very worried, especially when I say people who aren’t directly related to South Africa. “It makes you worried about where it comes from and you are more vulnerable than you think.” Teresa Miller, two mothers who are still recovering from their previous coronavirus infection, said: “I literally got over it. I want to have some immunity to it.” Miller, 42, who works at Kingston University, said having a coronavirus was “terrible,” which left her feelings “exhausted” and “completely exhausted.” She added: “Obviously, it’s important for everyone to take the test, and it’s even better if it keeps it away.” Stewart Dawkins, 58, a key supermarket worker, said the test rollout was “good”, but “a little waste of time” if people were to work. University Minister Michelle Donelan told BBC Breakfast that people in the affected areas should “think twice about their actions,” work from home if possible, and “further limit” the time they spend outside the home. It was. Mobile test units and home test kits will also be rolled out to the following areas: Hanwell in western London. Tottenham in northern London. Mitcham, South London; Walsall in West Midlands. Broxbourne, Hertfordshire; Maidstone, Kent; and Southport, Merseyside. South African variants are believed to be as contagious as the first identified variants in Kent, but there is still no evidence that they cause more serious illness. The walking surge test starts today. If you are in the test area: – It is blocked, so continue. In other words, if you can’t go from home, go to work. – If you are not at home, the volunteer will call you again. Details> https://t.co/4Eaa9vk7sq#SurgeTesting #walking pic.twitter.com/DuGRItfVS9 — Walking Council (@wokingcouncil) February 2, 2021 Tests to identify South African variants in Merseyside’s Southport will begin Wednesday. A Sefton Council spokesman said the mobile test unit site was completed and a team of people to deliver and collect home test kits was mobilized. According to officials, the supply of test kits will be received by the autonomous region later on Tuesday and will be delivered to people’s homes from Wednesday. Margaret Jones, Director of Public Health, said: “It is important to find new cases of the Covid-19 mutant in South Africa and reduce the number of people who may be exposed to it, so it is possible to concentrate testing facilities in this area and allow people to be tested. It’s as easy as possible. “Anyone over the age of 16 in the area can go and take the test together without reservation. Take the test as soon as possible so that the spread of new variants can be pinched in the buds. I recommend it. “ Surrey County Council leader Tim Oliver said residents should not be worried about South African stocks identified in walking. Volunteers provide walking coronavirus test kit (Dominic Lipinski / PA) He states: “I want as many people as possible to take the exam, but it’s not required, it’s optional. “People don’t have to worry or panic about this. It’s just an exercise to identify where this variant is located in the community.” He added: “They shouldn’t worry. As we know, they are a little more toxic than some other variants, but the symptoms are the same.” Chris Moon, Head of Logistics at the Sally Regional Resilience Forum, said the PCR test kits are “highest standard” and “very accurate.” He added: “The packs people get, there are complete instructions, what they need to do, it’s a very simple process. “All they need to do is put them back in the box. We will pick them up. It’s as easy as that.” Moon added that tests are also being offered to teachers at schools in areas affected by walking and local businesses and stores.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos