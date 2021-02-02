COVID-19 Immunity: How long does it last and what is “natural” protection?

James Martin / CNET



Coronavirus is at least infected 100 million people More than 2 million people have died worldwide. However, according to doctors studying COVID-19, those who recover develop some immunity and protect them from COVID-19. Vaccines, including vaccines that protect against the coronavirus, also stimulate immunity and protect against the disease, but they are a safer method than the disease itself. And as the nationwide rollout of coronavirus vaccines continues to gain momentum, the questions surrounding COVID-19 immunity are naturally beginning to surface. How protected is it from variants? How long will it last? Should people who have recovered from the coronavirus still be vaccinated?

Much remains Unknown about COVID-19Includes whether the immunity from the disease itself is stronger or weaker than the immunity from either of the two vaccines currently being dispensed.But what is known Reinfection with COVID-19It’s rare, but not unheard of. Experts recommend that everyone, with or without COVID-19, be vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccine.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people infected with COVID-19 can currently skip the vaccine if they choose, but the supply is limited if they want to allow it. Others move forward side by side..But in the end, the CDC says it should be vaccinated Like everyone else.. (There are factors that lead experts to suggest some people May not be a good candidate I was vaccinated, but for reasons other than immunity. )

Here we look at what we know that coronavirus immunity is associated with both the disease itself and the vaccines available to prevent it. Remember, Virus mutation It may affect some or all of the information provided below. Moreover, at this time, there is not enough conclusive evidence to know how all coronavirus vaccines are inoculated. Related to new variants It is currently appearing. This story is not intended to serve as medical advice. If you are looking for a site to administer the COVID-19 vaccine, Here’s what you need to know..

What exactly is immunity to coronavirus? And how do you get it?

The immune system is the defense of your body Bacteria that can make you sickIncludes bacteria, fungi, toxins and viruses. It is composed of cells designed to protect against disease and several different organs that produce proteins. Throughout your life, the immune system detects, remembers, and defends against invading bacteria-this resistance is “immunity.”Doctors are particularly interested antibody And T cells As for COVID-19, as both have been shown to be useful Protect from infection..

The immunity you build is called Acquired immunity And there are essentially three ways to get it: being naturally exposed to infections and illnesses. Receive the antibodies of others have Form of treatment Or get a vaccine.

Vaccine vs. “innate” immunity: which one lasts longer?

Immunity to some illnesses can last a lifetime, Like measles and mumps.. Other illnesses, like chickenpox, cause long-term immunity, but not iron-walled immunity. Reappearing as shingles In later years.And in yet other illnesses like the flu, immunity Narrow and short-lived, Partly due to the virus that causes the flu Mutates very rapidly..

A January 2021 study detected levels of coronavirus antibodies consistent with immunity. 8 months after the patient was infected.. Similar to November, but in another study, protection Lasts at least 5-7 months After infection.

The vaccine against COVID-19 wasn’t long enough to provide a clear answer, but most experts seem to expect it. At least one year’s worth of immunity After inoculation. This can mean that you will need a “booster” shot each year to get rid of the virus completely. Stephane Bancel, CEO of Moderna, one of the companies behind the COVID-19 vaccine, said The world will have to live with the coronavirus “forever”.

Vaccine vs. “innate” immunity: which is stronger?

Developing some immunity to a particular illness does not mean that you have a 0% chance of developing it when exposed.This is, for example, the Moderna vaccine 94.5% valid.. This means that for every 1,000 vaccinated people, 945 people will not get sick if exposed, but 55 people can still get sick. Pfizer, another vaccine currently approved in the United States, 95% validThat is, 95 out of 100 people who get it will be protected.

There is Dangerous rumors fly around Its COVID-19-disease itself-is 99% effective in preventing reinfection.It’s unclear how accurate that number really is, but one fact remains-COVID-19 Killed more than 2% Of those infected with it. Vaccines, on the other hand, do more than prevent infections- They save lives..

Vaccine vs. “innate” immunity: which is safer?

In addition to the risk of death, doctors Long-term impact Patients recovering from COVID-19 have tolerated.these So-called “long-distance carrier” I am experiencing coughing, sometimes severe fatigue, body pain, joint pain, shortness of breath, and various neuropathy. For some people, symptoms last for weeks or months after the initial infection has almost subsided.

So far, Directly linked zero deaths To any of Coronavirus vaccine It is currently distributed around the world.Also, despite the experience of a small number of recipients Some kind of allergic reaction, Usually minor, with very few overall negative reactions of any kind.most Common side effects Pain and swelling around the injection site, fever, chills, malaise, and headache.

Now that the vaccine has arrived, some sort of return to normal may be imminent, but until then everyone needs to do so. Continue to wear masks and social distance..Also, to speed up your return to the office, your employer Legally required vaccination.. However, no matter what you do, be aware of one of several things. Vaccine-related scams are circulating..

The information contained in this article is for educational and informative purposes only and is not intended to provide health or medical advice. Always consult your doctor or other qualified healthcare provider if you have any questions about your medical condition or health goals.