Potentially reduced risk of Parkinson’s disease with prostate drugs





About 10 million people worldwide suffer from Parkinson’s disease (PD), but unfortunately the number continues to grow as the population ages. There is no cure for Parkinson’s disease, but drugs can help control the symptoms. Currently, a large observational study by researchers at the University of Iowa (UI) with colleagues in Denmark and China shows that taking certain types of drugs to treat benign prostatic hyperplasia is at risk of developing Parkinson’s disease. Will decrease. Their findings are published in JAMA Neurology, “Association between glycolytically enhanced α-1 blockers and risk of developing Parkinson’s disease.. “ “Treatments that prevent or delay the onset of PD are an important unmet need. Drugs closely related to terazosin enhance glycolysis in animal model and human clinical databases to slow PD progression. Was recently discovered, “the researchers write. Researchers from two large independent patient datasets (Truven Health Analytics Market Scan database in the US and National Health Registry in Denmark) to investigate whether taking terrazosin is associated with the development of Parkinson’s disease 30 We analyzed 10,000 elderly men. The findings are based on a previous preclinical study by the team that showed that terazosin can increase cellular energy levels and prevent or slow the progression of Parkinson’s disease in animal models. The team used US and Danish databases to identify 150,000 new men who started terazosin or similar drugs and are commonly used to treat benign prostatic hyperplasia based on age and medical history. We compared another drug, tamsulosin, with 150,000 newly launched men.Impact on cell energy production “Next, we tracked the health data of these men to identify the number of people who developed Parkinson’s disease in each group,” said Dr. Jacob Simmering, UI assistant professor of internal medicine and corresponding author of the study. explained. “Men taking terazosin were 12-37% less likely to develop Parkinson’s disease during follow-up than men taking tamsulosin.” Researchers also observed that longer periods of use of energy-enhancing prostate drugs were associated with increased protective effects. “Despite the relative differences in population and health care structure, we saw similar protections in both countries,” Simmering added. “Reproduction of findings in the international cohort is strong evidence of a causal relationship. Terazosin provides neuroprotection and controls Parkinson’s disease if these results are confirmed by further research, especially randomized clinical trials. It can prevent as well as do. “ Researchers write that future research is needed to determine whether a particular patient subset is likely to benefit from treatment. These discoveries help give hope and may one day lead to better treatment of this catastrophic neurodegenerative disease.

