Knox County Health Department Expands Eligibility for COVID-19 Vaccine to Over 70





Knoxville, Tennessee (WATE) – In Coordination with Tennessee Health DepartmentThe Knox County Health Department has extended its COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to over 70 years of age, eligibility for that age group the next time the vaccine is available.

As the state’s vaccine supply increases, adults over the age of 70 can enroll for COVID-19 vaccination on Tuesday.

State health officials estimate that there are approximately 300,000 Tennessees in the 70-74 age group who are eligible to be vaccinated as supplies to the state-wide health sector increase. .. There are approximately 52,000 individuals over the age of 70 in Knox County. There is No plans available via KCHD at this time.. As more vaccines are received, additional opportunities will be announced. The department is currently using COVID-19 Vaccine Reservation Online Registration System Also, make a reservation from the public relations line of 865-215-5555. KCHD plans to launch a new automated scheduling and registration platform with a waiting list option. “We know that many people in this age group are eager to get vaccinated, so we’re excited to push the vaccine out on the state timeline,” said Mayor Glenn Jacobs of Knox County. Stated. “We know that the numbers seem to be heading in the right direction, which has a lot to do with the community’s response to the vaccine.” KCHD will continue to immunize top priority groups of people, including healthcare professionals and first responders.You can find a complete list of groups of interest Here.. “We encourage people who are considered vulnerable and at high risk for their age to be eligible for the vaccine, but continue to emphasize that the demand for this vaccine is still significantly higher than the supply. “Senior director and public health officer. Marsab Cannan. “It takes time to vaccinate all of these expanded age groups, so we will continue to seek your patience as we strive to get the vaccine to the community as soon as possible.” To date, nearly 45,000 vaccinations have been carried out in Knox County, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Health.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos