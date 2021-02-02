Science you need to understand

Credit: Unsplash / CC0 public domain



The SARS-CoV-2 virus mutates rapidly.It’s a concern because there are more of these Infectious variant of SARS-CoV-2 Currently present in the United States, United Kingdom, South Africa and other countries, Many people are wondering Whether the current vaccine protects the recipient from the virus.In addition, there are many questions about what we can do Be ahead of future variants of SARS-CoV-2, It certainly happens.

In my lab I am studying the molecular structure of RNA viruses – Like those that cause COVID-19 — and how they replicate and multiply on the host.As Virus With more people infected and the pandemic spreading, SARS-CoV-2 continues to evolve. This evolutionary process is constant and allows the virus to sample its environment and select changes to grow more efficiently. Therefore, it is important to monitor the virus for new mutations that can make it more deadly, more contagious, or both.

RNA virus evolves rapidly

The genetic material of all viruses is encoded in either DNA or RNA.One interesting feature of RNA viruses are that they change much more rapidly From DNA virus. Every time they make a copy of a gene, they make one or some mistakes. This is expected to occur multiple times in individuals infected with COVID-19.

Some people may think that it is bad to make a mistake in genetic information. After all, that is the basis of human genetic disease. In the case of RNA viruses, a single change in their genome can result in a “dead” state.Not so bad if it’s inside an infected Human cells You have made thousands of copies and some are no longer useful.

However, some genomes may pick up changes that are beneficial to the survival of the virus. Perhaps this change allows the virus to evade antibodies (proteins that the immune system produces to catch the virus) or antiviral drugs. Another beneficial change may allow the virus to infect different types of cells or even animals of different species.This is probably an allowed route SARS-CoV-2 moving from bats to humans..

All changes that give the offspring of the virus a competitive growth advantage are prioritized, “selected” and begin to grow larger than the original parent virus. SARS-CoV-2 is currently demonstrating this feature and Enhanced growth characteristics.. Understanding the nature of these alterations in the genome provides scientists with guidance for developing countermeasures. This is a classic cat and mouse scenario.

Infected patients have hundreds of millions of individual viral particles. Detecting one virus at a time in this patient results in a mixture of different mutations and mutations. It’s a question of which ones have growth benefits, that is, which ones can evolve because they are better than the original virus. They will be successful during the pandemic.

Is one of the mutations detected of particular concern?

A single variant or modification of the virus is probably less of an issue. A single change in peplomer, a region of the virus that attaches to human cells, will probably not pose a major threat as the medical community deploys vaccines.

Current vaccines induce the immune system to produce antibodies that recognize and target viral spelomers. It is essential for invasion of human cells.Scientists have observed the accumulation of Multiple changes in peplomer proteins in South African variants..

These changes, for example, allow SARS-CoV-2 to adhere more tightly to the ACE2 receptor and enter human cells more efficiently. Preliminary unpublished research.. These changes make the virus more susceptible to cell infection and may be more infectious. Multiple changes in peaplomers can prevent the vaccine from producing a strong immune response against these new variant viruses.It’s a double pain: less effective vaccine And a more robust virus.

For now, the general public does not have to worry about current vaccines. Leading vaccine manufacturers are monitoring how well vaccines control these new mutants and are ready to fine-tune their vaccine designs to ensure protection from these new mutants. I will. For example, Moderna states that it will coordinate a second or booster infusion. The sequence of South African variants is more closely matched. As more people get vaccinated, we need to wait for the infection rate to decrease.

Why lower the transmission key?

A lower infection rate means less infection. Less virus replication reduces the chances of the virus evolving in humans. Less chance of mutation slows the evolution of the virus and reduces the risk of new variants.

The· Medical world We need to put a lot of effort into getting as many people as possible to be vaccinated and protected. Otherwise, the virus will continue to grow in many people and spawn new variants.

Differences between new variants

The· B.1.1.7.The British variant known as seems to be more tightly coupled To a protein receptor called ACE2 on the surface of human cells.

I don’t think there was clear evidence that these viruses were more pathogenic and more deadly. However, they can be sent faster or more efficiently. In other words, more people will be infected and more people will be hospitalized.

The South African variant, known as 501.V2, has multiple mutations in the gene encoding the peplomer.These mutations Helps the virus avoid antibody reactions..

Antibodies have exquisite accuracy with respect to the target, and if the shape of the target changes slightly, as in this variant, virologists will use this. Escape mutant – Antibodies lose their protective power and cannot bind tightly.

Why do you need to monitor mutations?

I would like to make sure that the diagnostic test detects all the viruses. If the genetic material of the virus is mutated, antibody or PCR tests may not be able to detect the virus efficiently or at all.

To ensure that the vaccine is effective, researchers need to know if the virus is evolving and escaping the antibodies evoked by the vaccine.

Another reason why monitoring new variants is important is that if the virus mutates and the immune system cannot recognize it and shut it down, infected people can become infected again.

The best way to look for new mutants in the population is to perform a random sequence of SARS-CoV-2 virus from patient samples across diverse genetic backgrounds and geographic locations.

The more sequence data a researcher collects, the better the vaccine developer will be able to respond to major changes in the viral population.Many research centers in the United States and around the world Enhancement of sequence function To achieve this.

